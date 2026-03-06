Smile360 Expands Access to Free Dental Care for Nigerians

Sunday Okobi

A leading dental healthcare organisation in Nigeria, Smile360, yesterday restated its commitment to transforming lives with the launch of the 2026 edition of its annual Project Smile initiative.

The 2026 Project Smile Nigeria CSR programme convened beneficiaries, partners, and advocates to highlight the importance of oral health and its impact on physical, social, and emotional well-being.

The Chief Executive Officer of Smile360, Dr. Amy Shumbusho, said the organisation is focused on empowering individuals by expanding access to quality dental care, that the life-changing healthy smile.

According to him, “Project Smile is a CSR initiative where we transform lives by changing smiles, and this is a way of us making an impact in the community through dental treatment, because we know that dentistry is not affordable, and not everybody can afford to have a full mouth transformation.”

Shumbusho added that many Nigerians are unable to reach their full potential because of untreated dental problems, “which can undermine confidence, limit social acceptance, affect career opportunities, and diminish overall quality of life.

“While we know that some people were born or through accident have lost the power of smiling, lots of it actually happened congenitally, something that they have inherited, and they wonder why they are not accepted socially; why they cannot get the job that they deserve, even though they have high grades; why they cannot even get married? And this definitely takes some people out, you know, of the line where they can function and bring more value and help grow the economy,” she added.

Shumbusho noted that the initiative has seen an increase in applications, with more people becoming aware of the importance of oral health and the possibility of transforming their smiles.

The organisation disclosed that a total of 98 people were put in their application for this year’s edition, but seven candidates were shortlisted for the initiative.

On her part, the Orthodontist at Smile360 Dental Specialists, Dr. Nidhi Agrawal, announced that the organisation shortlisted candidates for orthodontic treatment, which will include braces and other necessary dental procedures.

“The selected patients will undergo comprehensive treatment, which may involve extractions, cavity treatments, and cleaning, with the average duration of treatment expected to be up to two years due to the severity of the cases,” she stated.

Agrawal explained that the shortlisted cases fall under the comprehensive category, requiring extensive treatment to achieve optimal results.

“The Smile360 team will work closely with the selected candidates to ensure they receive the necessary care, to transform their smiles and improve their overall oral health,” she added.

Also, CHRO of Smile360 Dental Specialists, Mr. Joel Okwuoha, stressed that the organisation’s initiative goes beyond just providing dental care, but is actually transforming lives.

He shared a poignant example of a candidate who had been held back from pursuing her dream of working in front of the camera due to her dental issues, highlighting how something as simple as a smile can impact a person’s career choices and overall confidence.

According to Okwuoha, the initiative is helping individuals to realise their full potential and make better choices about their lives, rather than being limited by their dental palaver.