Oparanozie Expresses Disappointment with Postponed 2026 WAFCON 

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Former Super Falcons Captain, Desire Oparanozie, has expressed

profound disappointment with the postponement of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) earlier scheduled to begin in 10 days time in Morocco.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) that announced the postponement, confirmed yesterday that the 2026 edition of the WAFCON will now take place from 25 July to 16 August 2026, instead of the earlier scheduled dates of 17 March to 3 April 2026.

Speaking on the postponement, Oparanozie wonders why the women’s game in the continent keeps having recurring setbacks on the continent.

“I’m very much worried and I would say I’m disappointed because this keeps happening with women’s football,” she told BBC Sport Africa.

“During Covid the WAFCON was postponed (but)the men went on to play the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

“I think it’s because it’s women’s football, people really don’t give that much importance to it,” observed Oparanozie who played and won the 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2018 WAFCON editions with the Super Falcons.

She insisted that it was also disappointing that CAF depends on Morocco for the hosting of the last two 2022 and 2024 (2025) editions which saw record attendance figures and strong television audiences across Africa.

“It’s disappointing that we’re depending so much on Morocco.

“CAF should start looking for possible countries that will actually come up to take the spot if Morocco were to pull out,” stressed the Nigerian forward.

Oparanozie said the postponement could have a physical and mental impact on players, who were already preparing for the tournament.

Teams like Nigeria, Cameroon and Ghana had continued their preparations with high-profile friendlies, with the Black Queens of Ghana on a training tour in the United Arab Emirates.

“They (players) will be very worried considering the amount of work they’ve put in so far physically and mentally.”

“They’ve put their lives on hold just to focus for this tournament and prolonged uncertainty could demoralise some,” she said.

The escalating conflict in the Middle East, which has caused airspace closures and flight cancellations, had further raised concerns about the tournament, with the Ghanaian team needing assurances and support from the country’s foreign mission.

“We are currently safe, our mission is in touch with us and working on ensuring our safety and we shall leave as soon as possible, when our flight gets scheduled,” the team’s Media Officer, Matilda Dzifo Dimedo, told BBC Sport Africa yesterday.

“But for the meantime as we wait for the schedule, we will train and play the last match in a safe space,” she added.

Nigeria’s Super Falcons just at the weekend concluded a two-legged friendlies with Cameroon’s Lionesses in Yaounde.

The 2026 edition of the WAFCON doubles as the qualification tournament for the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil as the top four finishers will feature in the global event in South America.