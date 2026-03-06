Nigeria’s Reliance on Imported Drugs Fuels Fake Medicines Crisis, Expert Warns

Funmi Ogundare

Country Coordinating Consultant for the Commonwealth Partnership for Antimicrobial Stewardship (CwPAMS), Mashood Oluku Lawal, Thursday, warned that Nigeria’s heavy reliance on imported medicines is fueling the proliferation of substandard and falsified drugs and called for urgent investment in local pharmaceutical production.

Lawal made this known at the AMR impact celebration and UK- Africa fellowship graduation, held at Babcock University, Ilisan-Remo, Ogun State.

It was themed, ‘Celebrating Fellowship Impact and Sustainability in Antimicrobial Stewardship.’

He explained that most medicines used in Nigeria are imported, making it difficult to ensure quality control.

“You may identify the right drug to treat someone, but regrettably, it may be substandard, it does not meet required composition or bioavailability standards,” he said.

He also emphasised the prevalence of falsified medicines, where labels claim active ingredients that laboratory tests fail to detect.

Lawal, who is a pharmacist, stressed that CwPAMS collaborates with regulatory and health bodies, including NAFDAC, the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, as well as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), to ensure that substandard medicines are identified and reported for corrective action.

He pointed to the vulnerabilities revealed during the COVID-19 pandemic, when countries like India halted exports of medicines and raw materials, underscoring Nigeria’s exposure due to dependence on foreign supply.

“We are interdependent globally, but Nigeria must have control over essential sectors of our life, including drug production,” he said.

Lawal advocated government support for local pharmaceutical companies through targeted funding, minimal-interest loans, and infrastructure, stressing that planned refineries in the next one to two years could help stabilise the sector.

“With proper support and clear targets, local companies can produce safe, effective medicines, reducing dependence on imports,” he said.

He called on policymakers to prioritise local drug manufacturing to safeguard public health, strengthen antimicrobial stewardship, and ensure Nigeria’s access to high-quality medicines.

In his remarks, the Deputy Chief Medical Director of the Babcock University Teaching Hospital (BUTH) and Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Titus Oyedele,

called for stronger, sustainable pharmacist-led antimicrobial stewardship programmes to combat the growing global threat of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR).

He described antimicrobial resistance as one of the most consequential public health challenges of the present time, adding that six years of pharmacist-led interventions under CwPAMS programme have significantly strengthened health systems, built professional capacity and advanced efforts to curb AMR across participating countries.

“Antimicrobial resistance does not respect borders,” Oyedele said. “It permeates our hospitals, our communities and our health systems with quiet, relentless persistence. The response, therefore, must be equally resolute — collaborative in spirit, innovative in approach and sustainable in design.”

He described the UK-Africa Antimicrobial Stewardship Fellowship as a model intervention that is cultivating leadership among pharmacists while embedding stewardship practices at the point of patient care where they are most impactful.

The deputy CMD expressed excitement that a pharmacist from its teaching hospital was among the graduating fellows, noting that the institution has also served as a research hub for antimicrobial stewardship under the programme.

“This is not merely a personal achievement; it reflects institutional commitment and professional distinction,” he stated.

A representative of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Yakubu James Sumi, disclosed that the ministry has been conducting awareness campaigns across healthcare facilities to encourage health professionals to download and use an app, which provides access to infection management components of the standard treatment guidelines.

According to him, the tool enables clinicians to prescribe appropriately and confidently without fear of making errors, a problem he identified as a major driver of inappropriate medication use in Nigeria and other countries.

He noted that beyond the digital intervention, work is ongoing on the national prescription and dispensing policy, although progress has been slowed by inter-professional issues.

“We continue to have inter-professional rivalries that have hampered the conclusion of this document, but we are very optimistic that this will be resolved and we will have the meaningful addition of the policy on prescription and dispensing of medicines,” he said.

Sumi described the proposed policy as a critical government instrument that would further strengthen antimicrobial stewardship in the country.

He emphasised that stakeholders are clear about the steps required and remain committed to implementing reforms within available resources.

The Registrar of the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria, Ibrahim Ahmed, who was represented by the Director of the Southwest Zonal Office, Mrs. Adenike Ogunlola, commended the Commonwealth Pharmacists Association (CPA) for its vision in nurturing leadership that contributes meaningfully to the global fight against antimicrobial stewardship through strategic partnerships and professional development.

He noted that the Commonwealth, with its diverse health systems and shared professional values, provides a powerful platform for collaboration.

“Through partnerships, we exchange knowledge, harmonise approaches, strengthen capacity and build trust. It demonstrates that when we combine regulatory strength, professional leadership and cross-border collaboration, we can achieve measurable impact,” she stressed.

In the same vein, the President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Ayuba Tanko Ibrahim, emphasised the collective progress made in combating antimicrobial resistance (AMR) across the country, describing the initiatives as a benchmark for excellence in health partnerships.

He commended the Commonwealth Pharmacists Association and Global Health Partnerships for their visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to the CwPAMS programme.

He also commended the implementing Health Partnerships (HPs), management teams and NCDC) for their dedication.

“These critical efforts have pioneered innovative approaches to addressing AMR, helping to protect our communities,” Ibrahim said. “They strongly align with our national AMR priorities.”