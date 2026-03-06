Nigeria’s C’wealth Games Boxing Contingent to Emerge Today

Today promises to be a blockbuster as the battle for the 10 available boxing tickets at the Commonwealth Games trials reaches its climax at the grand finale of the championship.

From the 128 boxers, comprising 101 men and 27 women, who began the competition on Tuesday, March 3, the final squad that will represent Nigeria in the boxing event of the Commonwealth Games will be decided at the Brai Ayonote Boxing Complex, located at the National Stadium in Lagos.

According to the Nigeria Boxing Federation (NBF), the final bouts in the 10 weight categories will be contested today amid excitement from both home-based and foreign-based boxers who are participating in the four-day tournament.

The Secretary-General of the NBF, Vivian Azimene, stated that the selected boxers who made the final cut would be invited to a training camp.

She added that some outstanding athletes who participated in the trials would also be invited to serve as sparring partners for the selected boxers.

“We are excited about the turnout of the event, and we hope we can continue our exploits at the Games this year because Nigeria has always been among the outstanding teams whenever boxing is featured at the Games,” she said.

In one of the bouts held yesterday in the men’s 75kg category, Wahab Abdulrahman defeated Qudus Adeniji to advance to the last four, while Quadri Ilori beat Israel Ogbodo by split decision to progress to the semifinals.

More than 80 bouts have already been decided in the tournament, with some diaspora athletes making their presence felt through impressive performances against their homegrown counterparts.

Nigeria is expected to present boxers in 10 weight categories—five for men (55kg, 65kg, 70kg, 80kg, and 90kg) and five for women (51kg, 57kg, 65kg, 70kg, and +70kg).

Nigeria was among the medal-winning teams at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. With nine boxers led by captain Abdul-Afeez Osoba, the West African boxing giant returned home with four medals: one silver medal won by Elizabeth Oshoba and three bronze medals won by Cynthia Ogunsemilore, Jacinta Umunnakwe, and Ifeanyi Onyekwere.

Boxing is among the 10 sports listed for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 1 at the SEC Centre in Glasgow. Fourteen boxing events will be contested—seven for men and seven for women—as part of a wider programme that includes athletics, swimming, gymnastics, cycling, netball, bowls, and basketball.