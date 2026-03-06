Nigeria Aircraft Acquisition, Investment Summit to Hold in Lagos

Chinedu Eze

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, is set to host the maiden edition of the Nigeria Aircraft Acquisition and Investment Summit (NAAIS) on the 1st and 2nd of April at the prestigious Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The first-of-its-kind summit will convene international aircraft lessors, global aviation financiers, airline operators, airport concessionaires, policymakers, and institutional investors to explore Nigeria’s rapidly expanding aviation market and unlock new pathways for aircraft acquisition and infrastructure investment.

Nigeria presents one of Africa’s most compelling aviation investment opportunities. With a population exceeding 220 million people and air transport serving as an essential mode of mobility, the country offers a balanced return profile across airline operations and long-term airport infrastructure concessions.

Africa is projected to be the fastest-growing aviation region globally, with passenger traffic expected to grow at approximately 6% annually through 2044. Within this trajectory, Nigeria stands as a natural anchor market for long-term aviation and airport infrastructure expansion.

Despite its demographic and economic scale, Nigeria remains structurally underserved in aviation capacity. The market currently supports approximately 15–16 million annual air passengers, with projections indicating growth to 25.7 million passengers by 2029 — a clear reflection of strong underlying demand.

A statement signed by Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister, Tunde Moshood, said the Minister has consistently emphasized the need to create sustainable financing structures for Nigerian airlines and modernize airport infrastructure through transparent public-private partnerships.

“The Nigeria Aircraft Acquisition and Investment Summit marks a defining step in reshaping Nigeria’s aviation financing landscape. By bringing global investors directly into conversation with regulators and operators,” the statement also said.