  • Friday, 6th March, 2026

NCAT Secures 2026 International Accreditation

Business | 8 seconds ago

The Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) has been awarded the 2026 Certificate of Accreditation by the Aviation Accreditation Board International (AABI).

The accreditation, which is valid from February 19, 2026 to February 28, 2031, covers major programmes including Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Technology (Airframe & Powerplant, Avionics) and the Postgraduate Diploma in Aviation Management.

The College said the achievement further strengthens the resolve of the Rector/Chief Executive, Dr. Danjuma Ismail, to sustain high standards and continue advancing the growth of NCAT in line with global best practices.

NCAT, Zaria is a premium aviation training institution, one of the earliest of such organisations in Africa. It was set up in 1964, and charged with the responsibility of training Pilots, Air Traffic Controllers, Aircraft Maintenance Engineers, Aeronautical Telecommunications Engineers, Cabin Crew, Flight Dispatchers and several other aviation professionals. 
NCAT as a comprehensive Approved Training Organisation has six training schools uniquely co-located, including Flying School (FS), Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (AME) School, etc.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.