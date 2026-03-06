NCAT Secures 2026 International Accreditation

The Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) has been awarded the 2026 Certificate of Accreditation by the Aviation Accreditation Board International (AABI).

The accreditation, which is valid from February 19, 2026 to February 28, 2031, covers major programmes including Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Technology (Airframe & Powerplant, Avionics) and the Postgraduate Diploma in Aviation Management.

The College said the achievement further strengthens the resolve of the Rector/Chief Executive, Dr. Danjuma Ismail, to sustain high standards and continue advancing the growth of NCAT in line with global best practices.

NCAT, Zaria is a premium aviation training institution, one of the earliest of such organisations in Africa. It was set up in 1964, and charged with the responsibility of training Pilots, Air Traffic Controllers, Aircraft Maintenance Engineers, Aeronautical Telecommunications Engineers, Cabin Crew, Flight Dispatchers and several other aviation professionals.

NCAT as a comprehensive Approved Training Organisation has six training schools uniquely co-located, including Flying School (FS), Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (AME) School, etc.