Microsoft, Teknowledge to Train 10,000 Nigerian Youths in AI Skills

Emma Okonji

Having successfully trained 3,000 Nigerian youths in Artificial Intelligence (AI) skills in the first phase of Microsoft’s AI National Skilling Initiative in Nigeria, with a good number of the trainees placed in reputable jobs, TeKnowledge, a global expert technology services company, yesterday, announced an expanded role as an implementation and delivery partner for the second phase project.

The partnership is part of a broader effort to strengthen national workforce readiness and support inclusive adoption of AI in Nigeria, by training 10,000 youths in AI skills, including women.

The partnership builds on groundwork laid in 2025, when TeKnowledge helped design and deliver one of Nigeria’s most extensive AI capability building efforts.

The programme was structured not as a pilot, but as a nationwide model focused on translating growing interest in Artificial Intelligence into practical, employable skills.

In the first phase, more than 50,000 Nigerians were reached with foundational and intermediate AI skills, while over 3,000 participants completed advanced training and earned Microsoft AI certifications across multiple technical tracks.

The second phase initiative is scaling further by expanding outcome driven partnerships across universities and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), while engaging business leaders, developers, entrepreneurs, youth, and women to broaden participation and impact.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos to announce the second phase project, Territory Director for Africa at TeKnowledge, Mr. Olugbolahan Olusanya, said: “Nigeria stands at a defining moment in its digital journey. AI is no longer a future concept; it is a present opportunity. This next phase is about scale, depth, and measurable impact.

“We are committing to directly train 10,000 participants in Phase 2, with deliberate focus on youth, women, developers, and decision makers who will drive AI adoption across sectors.

“The Career Fair ensures this initiative goes beyond training, creating direct pathways from learning to livelihood. We are not simply delivering programmes; we are strengthening Nigeria’s capacity to compete in an AI-powered global economy.”

Chief Growth and AI Officer, Microsoft Middle East and Africa, Olatomiwa Williams, said: “Africa has an incredible opportunity to become not only a participant, but a builder and co-creator in the global AI economy, but much of this promise depends on building the right skills for this exciting new era.

“Microsoft’s AI Skilling Initiative plays a critical role in enabling Nigeria’s national digital skilling efforts. Already we have seen wonderful innovation and globally relevant local solutions coming from the talent here in Nigeria. By deepening AI skills and diffusing AI adoption throughout the economy, Nigeria and the African continent stand to benefit.”

President and CEO at TeKnowledge, Aileen Allkins, who spoke about the trillions of dollars that AI is projected to generate globally in the next decade, said Nigeria could have a fair share of it, if the Nigerian government begins to invest in tech sponsorship and skills development in a much faster way.

“We see some countries already benefiting from AI because they have invested in it. Nigeria needs to accelerate its pace of investment in its nation in order to take those advances and benefit from them,” Allkins said.