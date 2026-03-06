Jigawa Women Commend DSS Over Handling of Walida’s Case

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Hundreds of women in Dutse, the capital of Jigawa State, on Thursday staged a solidarity march to commend the Department of State Services (DSS) for its handling of the high-profile case involving Walida Abdulhadi, a young woman from the state.

The demonstrators, led by Aisha Shamshudeen, Balaraba Aliyu, and Salma Abdullahi, proceeded from Maiqwarya Roundabout through the main streets of Dutse, chanting songs in support of both Walida and the DSS.

They carried banners and placards with messages such as “Thank you DSS for Standing by Walida,” “We are happy with the DSS for refusing to play politics with Walida’s plight,” and “Walida has become a test case for Gender Rights.”

At the Government House, the women were received by the Permanent Secretary, Audu Garba Dutse, where leaders of the coalition took turns to express their appreciation for the professionalism exhibited by the DSS in handling the matter.

They emphasised the importance of ensuring that the case is not politicised at the expense of Walida’s welfare.

Salma Abdullahi recounted a personal experience with the DSS, explaining that when she reported a suspected rape case, it was handled diligently.

She said that experience gave her confidence that Walida’s case would be treated with the utmost professionalism.

“I was therefore not surprised that the DSS Director-General co-opted all relevant stakeholders to unravel the circumstances surrounding Walida’s ordeal, while also addressing similar challenges facing other young women,” she said, adding her commendation for Governor Umar Namadi for his involvement.

Support for the DSS was echoed in Hadejia on Wednesday, where residents staged a peaceful demonstration at Sambajo Roundabout.

The demonstrators praised the State Government for ensuring Walida’s welfare, including her relocation to Abuja, and cautioned against acts that could disrupt public peace.

Speaking on behalf of the Hadejia Advocacy Movement, Abubakar Babangida lauded Governor Namadi’s proactive approach in addressing the matter.

He highlighted that meticulous investigation by the DSS, in collaboration with the National Population Commission (NPC), confirmed Walida’s age as 22 and shed light on her ordeal.

Babangida stressed that Walida’s case should serve as a lesson for parents about the protection and well-being of the girl child.

He further urged focus on Walida’s rehabilitation, saying: “Efforts should be directed towards healing her mind and body, rather than inciting public disorder, as the case is already under the jurisdiction of the appropriate authorities.”

Babangida also commended the DSS for its transparency in engaging multiple stakeholders and ensuring the case was handled professionally.

“Happily, the matter is now in court. As a test case, it will be closely watched to see how the judiciary rules,” he added.

It may be recalled that on Thursday, 26 February, the DSS formally handed Walida over to Governor Umar Namadi after weeks of thorough investigations into her disappearance.

The DSS Director-General, Tosin Ajayi, assured that the welfare of both Walida and her child would remain a top priority, promising the same diligence and transparency during the court proceedings.

The handover ceremony was attended by representatives from the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), the Ministry of Women Affairs, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, and other civil society organisations, including the Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA) and the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN).