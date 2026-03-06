In Yenagoa, CAS Inaugurates NAF Institute of Administrative Management

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, has inaugurated the Nigerian Air Force Institute of Administrative Management (NAFIAM) in Yenagoa, marking a significant step towards strengthening administrative and management capacity within the Service.

The inauguration formed part of the CAS’s operational visit to Bayelsa State under his ongoing tour of Nigerian Air Force formations and operational theatres across the country.

During the visit, Air Marshal Aneke also commissioned the official residence of the Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Mobility Command and performed the groundbreaking ceremony for additional infrastructure projects within the base.

He later toured facilities at the Headquarters of Mobility Command Nigerian Air Force to assess ongoing developments aimed at strengthening the Command’s operational capacity.

In a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the newly established institute is designed to provide specialised training in administration, management and public relations.

According to him, the institute will enhance the professional competence of personnel while also supporting broader civil–military cooperation initiatives.

Addressing officers, airmen and airwomen during a durbar with personnel of Headquarters Mobility Command and other collocated units, the CAS commended the troops for their professionalism and dedication to duty.

“Mobility Command remains the logistical engine room of the Nigerian Air Force. While fighter units deliver precision strike capability, it is this Command that provides the reach, sustainability and operational depth that enable the Nigerian Air Force to project decisive airpower across the country,” he said.

As part of the visit, the CAS also held operational engagements at the headquarters of Joint Task Force Operation Delta Safe, where he interacted with commanders on efforts to sustain security in the Niger Delta region.

He further paid a courtesy call on the Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, during which he underscored the importance of sustained civil–military cooperation in safeguarding the region.

Air Marshal Aneke noted that his return to Yenagoa was particularly meaningful, having previously served as Air Officer Commanding Mobility Command.

“Bayelsa State occupies a strategic place within Nigeria’s security and economic architecture. The Nigerian Air Force remains committed to working closely with the Bayelsa State Government and other stakeholders to ensure the protection of lives, critical national assets and sustained peace across the Niger Delta,” he stated.

In his remarks, Governor Diri commended the Nigerian Air Force for its continued role in maintaining stability and protecting vital oil and gas infrastructure in the region.

He also lauded the Service for establishing the training institute in Yenagoa, noting that the initiative would further strengthen cooperation between the Nigerian Air Force and the Bayelsa State Government while creating opportunities for capacity development.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to sustaining the strong partnership with the Nigerian Air Force in promoting security and development in the state.

Earlier, the Air Officer Commanding Mobility Command, Air Vice Marshal Michael Onyebashi, welcomed the CAS and expressed appreciation for his continued support to the Command.

He assured the Chief of the Air Staff that personnel would remain committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, discipline and operational readiness in the discharge of their duties.