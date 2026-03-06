I’m not Intimidated by APC’s 30 Govs, I’ll Contest 2027 Presidential Poll

* Declares Nigeria has collapsed, needs urgent help

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Former Anambra State Governor and presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 polls, Mr Peter Obi, has declared that he will contest the 2027 presidential election, and will not be intimidated by the large number of governors in All Progressives Congress (APC).

Obi said there have been several orchestrations meant to put him off the contest, but he will not be deterred.

He was in Nimo, Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State to grace the empowerment programme of the member representing Dunukofia, Njikoka, Anaocha federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon George Ozodinobi, Friday.

Addressing his supporters, Obi declared that Nigeria has collapsed totally, and there was need to redeem her, adding that he has never been desperate to be president of Nigeria, rather he is desperate to see a Nigeria that works.

“Nigeria has collapsed and already lying on the ground. Nigeria is not working because many rich Nigerians are greedy. They have everything they need, but still scavenging for more.

“This is an empowerment programme, but you will be surprised that many well to do persons will come here to struggle for things they have no need for. Go to their compound you will see better vehicles than the ones they are struggling for.

“This country is skewed against the poor, and that is why we are working to become president. We want a country where the son of a nobody can become somebody without knowing anybody.

“I have always said it that I’m not desperate to be the president of Nigeria, but I’m desperate to see a Nigeria that works.

“You all know that I’m now in ADC. People have been asking me why I left LP, but I told them that we have been in court in Labour Party over leadership, and we have been securing favourable judgment, but INEC refused to recognize us, but when I left on 31 December, they recognized the same orders they were rejecting.

“You see all the things they have been tinkering with the constitution, some of them are because they don’t want me to contest. But I want to tell them that with their 30 governors, they should make the election free and fair and see who wins.

“I want to announce to you all that no matter what they do, I must contest the election. Let them declare a free and fair contest, bring the ball to the middle of the field and declare it started, and lets see what happens,” Obi boasted.

The presidential hopeful thanked the lawmaker for the empowerment materials, insisting that such benevolence was the reason he insists only good politicians should be sent to Abuja as representative