  • Friday, 6th March, 2026

Ibom Air Enforces NCAA’s Ban on Power Banks in Flights

Business | 8 seconds ago

Nigeria’s rising carrier, Ibom Air has started strict enforcement of the new directive issued by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), placing ban on the use of power banks for charging of mobile devices, in line with on-board safety compliance.

Under the updated regulation, power banks of up to 100 watt-hours are permitted in the cabin without restriction. However, devices rated between 100Wh and 160Wh require prior airline approval before travel and any power banks exceeding 160Wh are completely prohibited on board aircraft. These thresholds are mandatory and apply to all passengers.

Beyond capacity limits, the directive also restricts how power banks are stored during flight. Passengers must not place them in overhead compartments. Instead, approved devices must be kept in the cabin within immediate reach, either under the seat, inside the seat pocket, or in a carry-on bag stored beneath the seat. The long-standing prohibition on placing power banks in checked baggage remains in force.

According to the NCAA Safety Directive, power banks must remain accessible at all times during flight to ensure rapid response in the event of overheating or fire. The regulator explained that lithium-ion batteries can ignite if damaged or short-circuited. When this occurs, a phenomenon known as thermal runaway may follow, producing intense heat that is difficult to extinguish mid-air.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.