Ibom Air Enforces NCAA’s Ban on Power Banks in Flights

Nigeria’s rising carrier, Ibom Air has started strict enforcement of the new directive issued by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), placing ban on the use of power banks for charging of mobile devices, in line with on-board safety compliance.

Under the updated regulation, power banks of up to 100 watt-hours are permitted in the cabin without restriction. However, devices rated between 100Wh and 160Wh require prior airline approval before travel and any power banks exceeding 160Wh are completely prohibited on board aircraft. These thresholds are mandatory and apply to all passengers.

Beyond capacity limits, the directive also restricts how power banks are stored during flight. Passengers must not place them in overhead compartments. Instead, approved devices must be kept in the cabin within immediate reach, either under the seat, inside the seat pocket, or in a carry-on bag stored beneath the seat. The long-standing prohibition on placing power banks in checked baggage remains in force.

According to the NCAA Safety Directive, power banks must remain accessible at all times during flight to ensure rapid response in the event of overheating or fire. The regulator explained that lithium-ion batteries can ignite if damaged or short-circuited. When this occurs, a phenomenon known as thermal runaway may follow, producing intense heat that is difficult to extinguish mid-air.