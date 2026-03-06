Health Entrepreneur, Olorungbemi, Visits Ooni, Urges S’West Devt

A globally accomplished physical therapist and healthcare entrepreneur, Akinloye Anthony Olorungbemi, has praised the visionary leadership of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, describing the monarch as a symbol of unity, cultural pride and progressive leadership across Yorubaland.

Olorungbemi said the Ooni’s commitment to peace, cultural preservation and development initiatives continued to inspire many Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora.

He made the observations during a courtesy call on the royal father in his Ile-Ife palace on Wednesday.

According to him, the throne of the Ooni remains a powerful institution that promotes harmony, identity and socio-economic advancement in Yoruba land and beyond it.

He stressed that the leadership example of the Ooni should encourage stakeholders to work collectively toward the growth and transformation of the South-West region.

“My expectation is very simple. I want the South-West region and more so my Ondo homestate to develop.

“Development in the region is a must, as all stakeholders must put their hands together to ensure that meaningful progress is achieved,” he said.

The healthcare expert noted that the South-West still faces infrastructural challenges that require urgent attention, adding that the area is richly endowed with natural resources that must be strategically harnessed for economic prosperity.

“There’s a lot of lagging in terms of infrastructure that we need.

“The region is heavily blessed with mineral resources and other potentials.

“We must tap into these resources so that the Ondo region can move forward,” he added.

Olorungbemi further emphasised the importance of harnessing the Diaspora resources, encouraging youth entrepreneurship and strengthening institutional governance as key pillars for building a prosperous Ondo region.

He reaffirmed his commitment to leveraging his global healthcare experience and entrepreneurial expertise to contribute meaningfully to the development of the region.