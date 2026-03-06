Female CEOs of Federal Agencies Recommit to Women Mobilisation, Tinubu’s Re-election

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





A delegation of female Chief Executive Officers heading key federal government agencies yesterday paid a courtesy visit to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda where they pledged their commitment to the success of President BolaTinubu.

The delegation, led by the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, comprised 37 women occupying strategic leadership positions across federal government agencies and parastatals.

The Special Adviser to the Chairman on Media and Communications Strategy, Abimbola Tooki, in a statement issued Thursday, said the visit served as a platform for the women to showcase their contributions to national development, express solidarity with the APC leadership, and advocate greater inclusion of women in the nation’s political structure.

During the meeting, the women highlighted their contributions to governance and grassroots development while emphasizing the pivotal role women play in strengthening the party’s electoral base across the country.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Dabiri-Erewa stressed that they remained the backbone of political mobilisation in Nigeria, particularly at the grassroots level, yet often received limited recognition and support in political structures and appointments.

They observed that despite their dedication to party activities and governance, women frequently face challenges including inadequate funding, limited political backing, and underrepresentation in leadership positions.

The delegation reiterated that women constitute the voting bloc in Nigeria and remain instrumental in mobilising grassroots support for the APC.

They pledged their readiness to intensify mobilisation efforts nationwide as the country approaches the next election cycle.

The female CEOs also expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for giving women significant opportunities to serve in leadership roles within government, noting that their appointments reflect growing recognition of women’s capabilities in governance.

However, they appealed for greater gender balance in political appointments and party structures to ensure broader representation.

Dabiri-Erewa explained the group came together to support one another and showcase the collective impact of women in government leadership.

She said the women were united in their commitment to support the APC and the administration of President Tinubu, adding that they were prepared to contribute actively toward the party’s success in the 2027 general elections.

According to her, the women believe strongly in the leadership capacity of the APC National Chairman and expressed confidence that his disciplined and inclusive approach would further strengthen the party.

Responding, Yilwatda commended the delegation for their leadership and for showcasing the contributions of Nigerian women in governance.

He congratulated them on their appointments and assured them of the party’s support, noting that women play an indispensable role in strengthening democratic participation and political mobilisation.

The APC Chairman emphasized the importance of visibility in politics and encouraged the women to participate actively in party programmes and activities.

According to him, increased participation and visibility would help amplify the contributions of women and provide greater opportunities for recognition and advancement.

He also assured them that the APC leadership would support initiatives aimed at promoting women’s involvement in political activities and governance.

Yilwatda further informed the delegation that the names of those who visited the party would be included in committees for the forthcoming APC National Convention, as part of efforts to ensure broader participation of women in party activities.

The APC Chairman encouraged the women to consistently publicise their achievements and programmes, noting that communicating their successes would help the party showcase the impact of the administration’s policies and strengthen public engagement with the electorate.

He stressed that mobilisation remains a critical component of political success and urged the delegation to continue engaging women across communities nationwide.