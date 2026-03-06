Federal Panel Probe’s Misrepresentation Sparks Clarification on Petition by Uche Nnaji

By Robert Ngwu

A clarification has emerged regarding media reports on the investigation allegedly conducted by a Federal Government panel into the academic records of Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, following widespread publications that claimed the panel had confirmed certificate forgery.

Recent reports, including a publication by Premium Times titled “FG Panel Nails Uche Nnaji, Confirms Ex-Minister Forged UNN Certificate,” attributed definitive conclusions to a panel report that has yet to be officially released by the Federal Ministry of Education (Nigeria).

However, a clarification report authored by Special Adviser to former Minister Nnaji, Dr. Robert Ngwu states that the investigative panel was not set up to determine whether Nnaji forged a certificate but rather to examine allegations he raised against the leadership of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

Panel Set Up Over Petition Against UNN Leadership

According to the report, the panel was constituted following a petition submitted by Nnaji to the Minister of Education, calling for an investigation into alleged misconduct by the university’s leadership.

The petition reportedly accused certain officials, including the Vice-Chancellor, of misconduct such as intimidation of university staff, unlawful access to confidential student records, tampering with academic records, and the unauthorized disclosure of personal academic data.

These alleged actions, the petition claimed, may violate the Nigeria Data Protection Act and established public service and university governance rules.

The report stated that testimonies from staff members suggested that officials in the university’s records department were allegedly pressured to access and disseminate confidential academic records belonging to Nnaji.

Allegations of Forged Correspondence

Another key issue raised in the petition concerns a document allegedly used to justify actions taken by the university administration.

The clarification report states that the Public Complaints Commission (Nigeria) confirmed that a letter purportedly issued from its office was fraudulent.

According to the commission, no complaint had been filed against Nnaji, the alleged signatory to the letter did not exist within the commission, the document lacked a valid reference number, and its format did not conform to official government correspondence standards.

The findings raised concerns about possible forgery and impersonation within the university administration.

Alleged Data Privacy Violations

The petition also argues that the alleged unauthorized access and dissemination of academic records could constitute violations of the Nigeria Data Protection Act.

Under the provisions of the law, personal data held by public institutions must be protected, and unlawful disclosure may attract institutional and personal liability.

Requests Made to the Minister

In his petition to the Minister of Education, Nnaji reportedly requested several actions, including a formal investigation into allegations of harassment, forgery and unlawful disclosure of academic records.

He also asked that the Vice-Chancellor step aside pending investigation, that whistleblower protection be granted to records department staff, and that the ministry strengthen compliance with data privacy rules across Nigerian universities.

Matter Already Before Federal High Court

The dispute over Nnaji’s academic records is currently before the Federal High Court of Nigeria, where he is listed as the applicant in the case.

The suit seeks to restrain university officials from interfering with his academic records and to compel the release of his complete academic transcript.

At the court sitting of 26 February 2026, presided over by Justice H. J. Yilwa, proceedings were unable to continue due to procedural issues. The court was informed that proof of service was missing from the case file and that some filings by the respondents had not been properly regularised.

Counsel representing the university leadership requested an adjournment to correct the filings, marking the second such request. Lawyers representing Nnaji, from the chambers of Wole Olanipekun and Sebastine Hon, did not oppose the adjournment but insisted that all outstanding processes be filed before the next hearing date.

Dispute Centres on Academic Transcript

At the centre of the controversy is a request by Nnaji for the official release of his academic transcript and records from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

According to the report, the request was first made in May 2025 but the university has yet to release the documents.

Stakeholders cited in the clarification report claimed the transcript indicates that the academic requirements for graduation were completed and that there was no failing grade preventing graduation.

Concerns Over Media Narratives

The clarification also questioned media reports that suggested the federal panel had already concluded that Nnaji forged a certificate.

The report argues that such conclusions may be premature since the official panel report has not yet been released by the Ministry of Education and the matter remains before the court.

Broader Institutional Issues

Observers say the controversy has raised broader questions about administrative transparency, governance, and data protection within the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, an institution founded in 1960 by Nigerian nationalist leader Nnamdi Azikiwe.

The clarification concludes that the truth of the matter will ultimately be determined through official processes, including the ministry’s investigation and the court proceedings.

It urged the public to await the release of the official panel report and the outcome of the legal proceedings before drawing conclusions.

*Dr. Robert Ngwu is Special Adviser to former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji.