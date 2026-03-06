Ezechukwu Hits World U20 Standard at MTN CHAMPS Calabar

The first day of competition at the MTN CHAMPS Athletics Classics in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, delivered thrilling action as the U.J. Esuene Stadium buzzed with competition across the Cadet, Youth, Junior, and Senior categories, respectively.

Miracle Ezechukwu posted the fastest time overall in the Junior Girls’ 100m, clocking 11.67s into a -1.3m/s headwind. Her teammate Rosemary Chigozie followed closely in 11.89s with a -2.4m/s headwind while Team MTN’s Lucy Nwankwo was third overall with a time of 12.22s. Ezechukwu’s performance also secured her qualification for the U20 World Championships set to be held in the US in August.

In the Junior Boys’ 100m, Godwin Oghenerunor led the field with a time of 10.75s, ahead of Liberty Okon (10.97s) and Team MTN’s Alvin Onyeama.

The Youth Girls’ category saw Miracle Festus Okon top the qualifiers in 12.26s, ahead of Glory Bassey (12.41s) and Team MTN’s Rebecca Enilolobo (12.55s).

On the Boys’ side, Team MTN’s Emmanuel Akolo dominated his heat in 11.50s to emerge as one to watch. Otobong Patrick (11.52s) and Nwabueze Kenechukwu (11.99s) followed as the next top qualifiers.

In the men’s 100m heats, Wisdom Alexander set the pace with 10.71s. Team MTN’s Showers Ushie ran 10.83s, while Nkereuwem Ibok (10.85s), Iwara Mathias (10.87s), and Emmanuel Ojeli (10.87s) also won their respective heats.

Ethiopia’s Merdekiyos Wolde Wachiso led the men’s 400m heats with a time of 47.20s. The Ethiopian team arrived with a 10-member delegation consisting of eight athletes and two officials, and they are expected to compete in the men’s and women’s 4x400m, as well as the mixed 4x400m relays.

Team MTN’s Ezekiel Asuquo finished 2nd overall in the heats with 47.59s while Obashola Olaoluwa was 3rd with a time of 48.01s.

Team MTN’s Michael Aniche produced a huge Personal Best (PB) of 49.15s ahead of Mfoniso Bassey (49.36s), while Prosper Ushie won his heat in 49.68s to place third overall in the Junior Boys’ 400m heats.

The competition continues on Friday, March 6th, with the finals of the 100m and 400m to be decided, among other events.

A colourful opening ceremony was held to declare the competition open, and had several dignitaries in attendance, including the Cross River Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey; Cross River State Commissioner for Sports Development, Hon. Agnes Atsu; MTN’s Chief Marketing Officer, Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka; NSSF Vice President Emmanuel Ebong, and Technical Director of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Gabriel Okon, amongst others.