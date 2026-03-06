Emirates Resumes Flight Service to Lagos Friday 

Chinedu Eze

Middle East mega carrier, Emirates Airlines, has announced that it will resume Dubai-Lagos–Dubai flight service on Friday.

Gulf carriers including Emirates suspended flight operations globally following the war between Iran, the United States and Israel, which started on February 28, 2026.

After Emirates suspended operations, it said it was actively monitoring developments and engaging with relevant authorities and on Tuesday started skeletal flights to Dubai.

The airline urged customers to check their travel updates and flight status pages before heading to the airport.

However, in a recent message to its trade partners in Nigeria, Emirates stated: “We will be operating Dubai-Lagos–Dubai flight (EK783 & EK784) flight tomorrow 6th March (Friday) 2026.”

The airline stated that the flight resumption presents a unique opportunity for customers to travel.

It encouraged passengers to take advantage of this availability to proceed with bookings promptly, as demand is expected to be high.

“Emirates continues to monitor the situation, and we will develop our operational schedule accordingly.

“The latest flight updates will be published on our website,” the airline stated.

However, sources close to Emirates told THISDAY that the airline may continue to operate skeletal flights pending when the crisis comes to an end.

With missiles launched from Israel towards Iran and retaliatory strikes from Iran to other US-friendly Arab countries, many Gulf nations closed their airspace, which forced the Gulf carriers to suspend commercial flights.

Qatar Airways has also indicated it would soon resume operations to Lagos.