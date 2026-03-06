  • Friday, 6th March, 2026

Emirates Resumes Flight Service to Lagos Friday 

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

Chinedu Eze 

Middle East mega carrier, Emirates Airlines, has announced that it will resume Dubai-Lagos–Dubai flight service on Friday.

Gulf carriers including Emirates suspended flight operations globally following the war between Iran, the United States and Israel,  which started on February 28, 2026.

After Emirates suspended operations, it said it was actively monitoring developments and engaging with relevant authorities and on Tuesday started skeletal flights to Dubai. 

The airline urged customers to check their travel updates and flight status pages before heading to the airport.

However, in a recent message to its trade partners in Nigeria, Emirates stated: “We will be operating Dubai-Lagos–Dubai flight (EK783 & EK784) flight tomorrow 6th March (Friday) 2026.”

The airline stated that the flight resumption presents a unique opportunity for customers to travel.

It encouraged passengers to take advantage of this availability to proceed with bookings promptly, as demand is expected to be high.

“Emirates continues to monitor the situation, and we will develop our operational schedule accordingly.

“The latest flight updates will be published on our website,” the airline stated.

However, sources close to Emirates told THISDAY that the airline may continue to operate skeletal flights pending when the crisis comes to an end.

With missiles launched from Israel towards Iran and retaliatory strikes from Iran to other US-friendly Arab countries, many Gulf nations closed their airspace, which forced the Gulf carriers to suspend commercial flights. 

Qatar Airways has also indicated it would soon resume operations to Lagos.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.