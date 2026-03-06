Court Sentences Two Men to Death by Hanging over Kidnapping in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A Kwara State High Court in Ilorin yesterday sentenced two men to death by hanging.

The defendants, Abubakar Sodiki and Abubakar Mohammed, were prosecuted on a six-count charge, including criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, kidnapping, and illegal possession of firearms.

Delivering judgment, Justice Ahmed Aliyu Gegele said the evidence before the court clearly established the involvement of the defendants in the offences.

The victim, Alhaji Saheed Arowasi of Boniya in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State, had earlier narrated his ordeal in the hands of the kidnappers while testifying before the court.

He told the court that the kidnappers initially demanded a ransom of N100 million, but after negotiations, the amount was reduced to N10 million before he was eventually released.

The Judge also admitted the statements made by the defendants and the victim at the police station as part of the evidence considered in the case.

On the charge relating to illegal possession of firearms, Justice Gegele convicted the defendants under counts three and four.

The prosecution counsel, Muslimah Suleiman, had earlier argued that the charges brought against the defendants were sufficiently established by the evidence presented before the court.

Before the sentencing, the court asked the defendants to make their allocutus.

Counsel to the defendants, Shu’aib Ibrahim, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy.

While the first defendant begged the court for leniency, the second defendant maintained that he knew nothing about the allegation and urged the court to discharge and acquit him.

The prosecution, however, told the court that it was not aware of any previous criminal record against the defendants.

In his ruling, Justice Gegele said he had carefully considered the allocutus of the defendants, but noted that the court could not exercise discretion where the law had clearly prescribed punishment for the offences.

He subsequently sentenced the defendants to death by hanging on counts one and two relating to armed robbery.

On the charges of illegal possession of firearms, the court sentenced them to 10 years imprisonment, while for the offence of kidnapping, the court sentenced the convicts to life imprisonment.

The Judge held that the sentences would run according to the provisions of the law.

Reacting after the judgment, the first defendant’s counsel, Shu’aib Ibrahim, requested the court to make a certified copy of the judgment available to enable the defence study it and decide on the next line of action.

The case, which commenced on April 29, 2025, had its final addresses adopted on July 30, 2025, before the judgment was delivered.