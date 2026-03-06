Court Revokes Bail of Ex-MFM Chorister, Orders Arrest of Blogger

Wale Igbintade

Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of the Federal High Court in Lagos has revoked the bail earlier granted to gospel singer and former member of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Ayotunde Richards, over alleged contempt of court.

The judge also ordered the arrest of blogger Funke Ashekun, directing that she be produced before the court for allegedly publishing libellous and scandalous content about the proceedings.

Justice Lewis-Allagoa issued the orders during the hearing of a criminal case filed against Richards by the Nigeria Police over alleged defamation of the General Overseer of MFM, Pastor Daniel Olukoya.

Richards was earlier arraigned before the court on a 12-count charge bordering on conspiracy, cyberbullying, libel and defamation.

The prosecution counsel, Barrister Nosa Waltson Uhumwangho, told the court that the alleged offences were committed between December 2023 and February 2024.

According to the prosecution, Richards made several posts on a social media platform known as “Moment of Truth,” where he allegedly published statements such as: “Daniel Olukoya, the Police Pastor,” “Mountain of Police and Alagbon Ministries,” and described the cleric as “a powerless clergy who depends on Ayoleyi Tawose to deal with his perceived enemies.”

The defendant was also accused of writing on the platform that the MFM General Overseer lied to his former RCCG pastor to force him out of the church and that the cleric “does not behave like a pastor at all,” among other allegations.

The prosecutor said the offences contravene Sections 27 and 24(1)(b)(2)(a)(i) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015, and are punishable under the same law.

Richards, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges and was initially granted bail by the court.

At the resumed hearing, the prosecutor informed the court of a social media post allegedly made by Ashekun which he said scandalised the court and the nominal complainant.

Uhumwangho tendered copies of Ashekun’s publications, noting that Richards was tagged in the posts.

In one of the posts titled “The judge delivered a strong message to Olukoya in court today,” Ashekun allegedly claimed that the judge expressed disappointment over the lawsuit and questioned why the MFM General Overseer could not use his spiritual powers to resolve the dispute.

Although Richards’ counsel, Barrister Ademola Adewale, attempted to distance his client from the publication, the court held that the explanation was unsatisfactory.

In a bench ruling, Justice Lewis-Allagoa noted that Richards had admitted in his affidavit that Ashekun’s post did not accurately reflect what transpired in court, but acknowledged that he had been tagged in the publication.

The court consequently revoked Richards’ bail, ordering that he remain in custody until Ashekun is arrested and brought before the court or until she removes the offending post and tenders an apology.

The matter has been adjourned to April 29, 2026, for further proceedings.