Bala Mohammed Recommits to Improving Nutrition, Maternal Health, Rolls Out Malaria Vaccine for 200,000 Children

Leads national rollout of maternal nutrition program

Commends Nutrition International for supporting maternal, child nutrition

Bauchi





Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving nutrition, maternal health, and child survival across the state.

The governor stated this when he received a delegation from Nutrition International, led by its Country Director, Dr. Osita Okwonkwo, during a courtesy visit at the Executive Council Chamber, Government House, Bauchi Thursday.

In another health-related development, the Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Board has announced the introduction of the malaria vaccine across the state, targeting 280,000 children under the age of two in a major step to reduce child mortality.

The Executive Chairman of the Board, Dr. Rilwanu Muhammad, made this known during the stakeholders’ engagement on malaria vaccine introduction held at the board’s conference hall.

Meanwhile, the Bauchi governor expressed appreciation to the Government of Canada and other development partners for their continued support to Bauchi State, particularly in areas of health, agriculture, education, and youth development.

While describing nutrition as a critical foundation for human capital development, he noted that a well-nourished child is more likely to succeed academically and contribute meaningfully to society.

The governor revealed that his administration has continued to invest significantly in the health sector, exceeding the 15 percent benchmark recommended under the Abuja Declaration, while ensuring that over 80 percent of health allocations are released and implemented.

According to the governor, the state government has built over one thousand healthcare facilities, including 323 upgraded primary healthcare centres, aimed at improving access to healthcare services especially for rural communities.

Governor Bala Mohammed further disclosed that the state has released N872 million as counterpart funding to support primary healthcare programmes, as well as N300 million to UNICEF as a child nutrition matching grant, stating that the intervention supported the procurement of 15,419 cartons of small-quantity lipid-based nutrient supplements and 4,000 cartons of ready-to-use therapeutic food for the treatment of severe acute malnutrition.

He added that the state government plans to release N500 million this year to further strengthen nutrition programmes and eliminate malnutrition among vulnerable groups.

The governor further assured the delegation that the state will continue to institutionalise nutrition interventions through policies and legislation to ensure sustainability beyond the present administration.

Earlier, the Country Director of Nutrition International, Dr. Osita Okwonkwo, commended Governor Bala Mohammed for the visible development across the state, particularly in road infrastructure and health sector investments.

Dr. Okwonkwo explained that Nutrition International is a global organization working for over three decades to improve nutrition and health outcomes for women, adolescents, and children.

He disclosed that Bauchi State served as a pilot state for the Multiple Micronutrient Supplement (MMS) implementation research, conducted in Alkaleri, Ganjuwa and Ningi Local Government Areas, aimed at improving maternal nutrition through antenatal care services.

According to him, the research produced encouraging results, including improved uptake of micronutrient supplements among pregnant women and better pregnancy outcomes.

He noted that the tools and programme materials developed during the research have now been adopted by the Federal Ministry of Health for nationwide implementation.

Dr. Okwonkwo therefore assured that Nutrition International will continue to support Bauchi State in scaling up maternal and child nutrition interventions through training of health workers, strengthening supply chains, and improving service delivery across health facilities.

Meanwhile, the Executive Chairman of the Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Board, Dr. Rilwanu Muhammad, commended the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare for selecting Bauchi as one of the states in the second batch of the malaria vaccine rollout.

He noted that the vaccination exercise will officially commence on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

Dr. Muhammad explained the vaccine is aimed at protecting children under two years from the heavy burden of malaria, a disease he described as a serious threat to both mothers and children.

According to him, malaria contributes to miscarriage, anemia, underweight births, and other life-threatening complications.

He cited the success recorded in Kebbi State and Bayelsa State, where the vaccine was introduced in 2024, expressing optimism that Bauchi would record similar positive outcomes.

Dr. Muhammad assured residents that adequate doses have been distributed across health facilities to reach communities in every part of the state.

The Chairman called on traditional and religious leaders, parents, and other stakeholders to support the campaign by mobilizing communities and educating families on the importance of vaccinating eligible children.

However, he clarified that the current supply is limited to children under two years and will not cover pregnant women or all children under five.

Earlier, the State Health Educator, Alhaji Jibrin Muhammad Ribado, emphasized that Bauchi’s 2026 rollout, alongside Ondo State, builds on earlier successes in Kebbi and Bayelsa.

He stressed that the programme’s success depends on strong collaboration with religious and traditional institutions, women’s groups, the media, civil society organisations, Parent-Teacher Associations, and educational institutions.

Also speaking, the Deputy State Health Educator, Alhaji Abubakar Dabo, said the stakeholders’ meeting was convened to sensitize participants, highlight the media’s role in public awareness, and secure broad-based support for the vaccine introduction.

In his presentation, the representative of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Kamal Musa, revealed that Nigeria accounts for a significant proportion of global malaria-related child deaths, with hundreds of children dying annually from the disease.

He said the federal government recommended the malaria vaccine to reduce mortality and improve national development outcomes.

Dr. Musa outlined the vaccination schedule; the first dose at five months of age, the second at six months, the third at seven months, and the fourth at 15 months.

He urged health workers to verify each child’s age before administering the vaccine and to remind parents of subsequent appointment dates.

Stakeholders at the event unanimously pledged their commitment to ensuring the successful implementation of the malaria vaccination campaign, aimed at safeguarding the health and future of Bauchi’s children.