APC Convention: Oyebanji Heads Aspirants’ Screening Committee

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti state is at the head of the 42-man committee set up by the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress to screen aspirants for the fothcoming national convention of the ruling party.

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has been named the Chairman of Aspirants’ Screening Committee of the 2026 National Convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

This followed his inauguration alongside other members of the committee at a ceremony held at the National Headquarters of the party in Abuja.

The 42-member Aspirants’ Screening Committee is saddled with the task of screening and verification of aspirants for all elective positions at the National Convention in accordance with the Constitution of the party, guidelines and applicable regulations.

Other members of the committee include Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo (Co-Chairman); former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani (Vice Chairman); former Bauchi State Governor, Isah Yuguda (Secretary); former Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shuaibu (Assistant Secretary).

Others include Senators Orji Uzor Kalu, Gbenga Daniel, Ben Ayade, Osita Izunaso, Sarafa Alli, Hon Adebayo Adelabu, Dr isa Muhammed, and Senator Uche Lilian Ekwunife.

Other committees inaugurated at the colourful event, presided over by the National Chairman of the party, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, are the the Screening Appeal Committee, Election Committee, Venue Committee, Security Committee, Election Appeal Committee, Finance Committee, Media and Publicity Committee, Ceremonial, Programme and Event Committee, Delegates Accreditation Committee, Protocol Committee, Accommodation and Transportation Committee, Entertainment and Welfare Committee, among others.