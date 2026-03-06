Amb Oma Djebah: My Thailand Story

Eminent journalist-diplomat, Ambassador Oma Djebah, whose excellent career span the media, governance, public administration and diplomacy, is Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Thailand with concurrent accreditation to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), Bangkok and Myanmar, and a two-time former Honourable Commissioner for Information, Delta State. He has been called to public service at the sub-national, national and international levels. Between 2002-2004, he served on the federal government Council on the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD). In 2006, he served on the United Nation’s headquarters experts panel on NEPAD.

Educated in Nigeria, Sweden and the United States, Oma Djebah holds a Bachelor’s degree in Theatre Arts from the University of Calabar, a Master’s degree in International Law and Diplomacy from the University of Lagos, and another Master’s degree in Global Journalism from Orebro University, Sweden as well as a Certificate in Creating Collaborative Solutions (Harvard Executive Program), Harvard, USA. He joined the public sector after an illustrious journalism career, notably at The Guardian and THISDAY, where he held various editorial roles. He has delivered lectures across North America, Asia, Europe and Africa, and currently chair of The New Diplomat, a global think tank devoted to policy and energy security – conveners of the UNGA-80 High-level Roundtable on the Gulf of Guinea. He spoke with LOUIS ACHI in Abuja recently. Excerpts:

You served as Nigeria’s Ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of Thailand. What was your experience during your tour of duty in Thailand?

I assumed my tour of duty at an unusual time in the history of the world in 2021. The covid-19 pandemic was raging and Thailand, like many countries across the world then, had imposed restrictive measures to minimize the spread of the deadly disease. I very was excited assuming that high role. But my excitement was initially cut short as I was neither able to immediately meet my counterparts nor had the opportunity to attend the usual diplomatic functions because of the global restrictions on account of covid-19.

We had to innovate and hit the ground running in advancing the strategic interests of Nigeria in all its ramifications in Thailand and in Myanmar to which I was concurrently accredited as well as the UNESCAP. I considered myself fortunate to have had the privilege to serve at that highest level of representation as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the Kingdom of Thailand.

As a result of the pandemic, my team had to switch to remote working format. Having overcome the initial challenges, I was able to settle in to the business of fostering the very cordial relations subsisting between Nigeria and Thailand as well as advancing Nigeria’s strategic interests in all its ramifications.

I did so by focusing on pertinent areas, including economic diplomacy, soft power diplomacy, cultural diplomacy, citizen diplomacy, technological diplomacy, etc. That was after I presented my Letters of Credence to the King of Thailand, His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua, at the Ambara Royal Palace, in Bangkok, on Thursday 4th November, 2021, a date I remember very vividly.

I first focused on economic diplomacy premised on my mandate. For example, I was able to restore the relations between NNPCL and PTT, Thailand’s national oil company, which is one of the global 500 Fortune companies, providing energy security in Southeast Asia. That business cooperation was in limbo for ten years. I succeeded in leveraging my predecessor’s earlier efforts and great initiative, to bring the two energy giants to the discussion table- NNPCL and PTT in 2022, beginning with their KYC processes. I must say that the insights offered by my predecessor, the current Emir of Zazzau, His Highness, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, were very helpful in this regard. I feel very happy that I accomplished ground-breaking and far-reaching diplomatic successes during my tour of duty in Thailand, notwithstanding the short duration of two years coupled with the restrictions associated with Covid-19.

Through-out the two years of my tour of duty in Thailand, I worked so hard that my accomplishments are still very visible. I changed the negative perceptions about Nigerians. The speed of work was electrifying and when I was leaving, Nigerians from all walks of life organized resounding farewell parties for me.

As soon as I assumed duty, I set up training programs for my officers to enable them align with my speed and vision. I must say that I was very fortunate to have a very dedicated and competent team of Home-based officers and locally recruited staff.

Within the first week of my arrival, I met with the Nigerian community in Thailand and I enjoined them to be of good behaviour. I also hosted a Nigerian whose PhD dissertation in Mathematics in Thailand was adjudged as the best in the country. On Consular, working with the team, I simplified the process for passport renewal, introduced same day data capture and passport collection system.

That was a huge relief to many. With the support of our Mission Officers and locally recruited staff, I upgraded processes. I provided a functional digital communication system, including a TV system with well packaged documentaries about the business and investment opportunities in Nigeria, our tourism sites, highlighting the power of education, Nollywood, Nigeria’s food, costumes, global icons of Nigerian origin. I ensured that Nigerians who visited were treated with utmost courtesies and served tea or coffee. Through these gestures and diplomatic dexterity, I was able to unite the divided Nigerian community.

Within two years, I had fruitful engagements with the Prime Minister of Thailand, the Senate President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, other Ministers, and other senior officials in the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In order to promote trade and investment between Nigeria and Thailand, I engaged with top Thai companies including the umbrella association of Thai industries, facilitated partnerships with Nigerian companies.

I also had productive engagements with the leadership at the Ministries of Energy; Trade, Agriculture; Thailand International Cooperation Agency (TICA) as well as captains of industry and presidents of the various chambers of commerce. Some of these led to cooperation in key sectors, and education through TICA as Nigerian students got Thailand’s study scholarships. My engagements as Ambassador were very productive despite the relative short duration of my tour of duty as I was able to highlight the opportunities in and potentials of Nigeria as the most consequential country in Africa in terms of population, size of her economy, purchasing power nobility, regional capabilities, the educated and talented youthful population, amongst others. I established a monthly Mission publication called The Mission Post, which was devoted to promoting Nigeria. My deputy, Dr. Mohammed Haidara, who is now an ambassador, was awesome and brilliant as editor.

Would you say your core journalism background prepared you for this bracing assignment?

There is no doubt that my over three decades experience in journalism equipped me for the role. The field experience I garnered over the years as a journalist who rose from a reporter to the commanding heights of the industry, prepared me for some critical aspects of the assignment as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Thailand. As a journalist, you are trained to engage with people from all walks of life including leaders, politicians, business executives, diplomats, rural folks, community people, etc. As a senior editor who covered politics for about three decades, I encountered and know many political leaders and policy makers of consequence, dating back to the SDP, NRC era.

For example, as a political reporter with CLASSIQUE magazine between 1991-1992, I was privileged to interview our current President, Commander-in-Chief, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. I first met him in 1992 at the Ikoyi home of late General Shehu Musa Yar’Ardua, whom I went to interview, having interviewed Alhaji Umaru Shinkafi of NRC, for our Classique Interview.

Yar’Adua’s home was full of top politicians of the Peoples Front persuasion, including Titi Ajanaku, Senator Kanti Bello, Dr Chuba Okadigbo, SL Buhari, Yomi Edu, Lamidi Adedibu, Dr. Farouk, Dapo Sarumi and many others. After interviewing the General that night and I was about to depart, when I was introduced to Asiwaju who had resigned from Mobil and joined the SDP. I requested for an interview to which he graciously obliged me and we exchanged complimentary cards that night and he gave me an appointment for the next day at his office then on Saka Tinubu. I admired the fact that he was coming from a very solid private sector background with awesome experience and exceptional skills to join politics, and from his views, I could sense a very visionary and pragmatic political leader.

The next day I arrived at his office at 10:00pm which was the time he gave me. However, I never left his office until about 1:30am. He was very warm and would marshal his points! His PA then, Dr. Benson, who later became a Commissioner in Lagos State, was always on hand to attend to me whenever Asiwaju gave me an appointment. From my engagement with Asiwaju Tinubu, now President Tinubu, as a journalist, I would say that he is a great leader with great empathy, committed vision and foresight.

I recall after my first interview with him that night in 1992, he asked me: how did you come? At that time, I had a fairly used brown Volkswagen Beetles, which I bought from a colleague, who bought a Mercedez Benz car. That was 34 years ago! I told him, I drove in my Beetles car.

Even still, he was concerned about how I was going to drive home safely as I lived in the mainland, that late night. I assured him I was safe. When the five-page interview was published on the Personality Interview Section of CLASSIQUE magazine, I presented two copies to him. His PA then, Benson was on hand to receive me and ensure I delivered them to him personally and thereafter, I started interviewing him more frequently as I never misquoted him. I became a regular caller at his office then.

Contrary to what some say, I would say that President Tinubu is a visionary, foresighted and compassionate leader who wants the best for Nigeria. Given another four years to consolidate upon his major policies, I very am convinced that Nigeria and indeed Nigerians will reap the benefits in positive ways. So, I will say my journalism background also equipped me for my role as an Ambassador.

What do consider your biggest challenges during your time as Ambassador while serving in Thailand?

As you may be aware, to superintend over the affairs of the interest of a country abroad comes with a lot of challenges. However, my greatest challenge had to do with the negative press Nigeria received in Thailand as a result of uncomplimentary activities of some of our citizens – some of whom were serving various jail terms or held in Immigration Detention Centers (IDCs) awaiting deportation.

I periodically made out time and visited these Nigerians in Prisons to address some of their concerns, in addition to other visits at the inmates’ request, to cater to their very urgent needs. On the other hand, there was an impressive array of Nigerians pursuing legitimate businesses and making Nigeria proud in Thailand. I established strong relations with the media in Thailand as a journalist. I consistently put out the positive narratives about Nigeria and highlighted accomplished Nigerians in various fields who were doing Nigeria proud in addition to our standing as the most consequential country in Africa.

My officers distributed The Mission Post, both print and digital content, highlighting the inspiring strides of Nigeria, in sports, music, business, investment, leadership and governance, mining, energy, oil and gas, etc to critical audiences and stakeholders in Thailand including government officials, etc.

Within a short time, Nigeria’s reputation became very impressive in Thailand. Looking back, I feel very delighted that I was able to accomplish these historic feats. My upcoming book focusing on my diplomatic journey, will deal with this in details. That would be my second book, the first being, The Niger Delta Crisis: Media & Peace building Options, published in 2007.

Juxtaposed with what you met on the ground, how were you able to navigate the maze and made impact in Thailand before you left?

Prior to my assumption of duty, I did a comprehensive study of the Mission. I had productive meetings with my predecessors. I had very useful meetings with His Highness, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, the Emir of Zazzau. I had very extensive meetings with Ambassador Chudi Okafor, who preceded His Highness, Ambassador Bamalli. They had their perspectives, and I was able to draw from their insights. I bought books about Thailand and I read them all. From these, I was able to design my blueprint, focused on the state of the Mission, likely challenges, goals including short-term, medium-term and long-term goals, etc. This guided my focus and what impact I made.

There have been calls for the Nigerian government to reduce Nigeria’s foreign missions around the world by scrapping some of them. Do you subscribe to this suggestion as part of cost-cutting measures, using your experience as point of reference?

No, not at all. I will not support such a move. As an ambassador who holds advanced degrees in International Law and Diplomacy, as well as in Global journalism, and therefore has both the theoretical and practical knowledge of both worlds, I will not support such a proposal for a cut in the number of missions.

A nation’s global strength and capabilities rest strongly on her presence and voice in diplomacy. I will give you an example. As small as Bhutan which is roughly less than a million people, it has a voting right in the United Nations just like any densely populated country.

And if we aspire to be a permanent member of a reformed United Nations Security Council or broadly, a critical voice in the UN system and the regional powerful house in Africa, reducing the number of Nigeria’s diplomatic representation abroad should not be encouraged. It should be underlined that no member of the international community that seeks to be reckoned with would cut down the number of its diplomatic missions. On the contrary, nation states always seek to increase their footprint in the global arena as a mark of power projection. It is not just a mark of power projection but a strong voice in the global arena. And don’t forget that our foreign policy under the President Tinubu’s administration is anchored on the 4Ds doctrine, a pragmatic and inspiring approach which reflects our contemporary times. I do know that the case for the reduction in the number of our missions abroad is informed by the need to save costs. Regrettably, this singular focus often does not take into account the adverse consequences of such measures on the country’s diplomatic aspirations and boosting of its global standing, as well as service delivery.

Calls for reducing our foreign missions often flow from funding challenges. How did you survive in Thailand?

The calls for reduction of diplomatic missions often flow from lack of proper understanding of the importance of their functions in the pursuit of Nigeria’s national interest. This inadequate understanding even extends to the way and manner funds are allocated to missions. This practice has been in existence for many years before the coming of President Tinubu’s administration. But going by a recent statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, I am happy that government is now taking a realistic view.

Today, what is the Nigeria/Thailand relationship like?

I left post three years ago. However, Nigeria and Thailand have enjoyed 64 years of unbroken bilateral relations. Bilateral relations between Nigeria and Thailand date back to 1962. Thailand established a resident diplomatic Mission in Nigeria in 1972. Nigeria reciprocated by establishing a resident diplomatic Mission in Bangkok in 2000. In terms of economic partnership, the two countries have maintained a robust relationship. During my time, I ensured that our Embassy, advanced this co-operation by exploring and attracting investment opportunities into Nigeria. I recall that the Embassy provided very strategic services and guidance to many Nigerian investors and the business community to optimize existing business opportunities for investments and economic cooperation. Considering the strategic role of Thailand as the economic gateway to South-East Asia, and given the fact that Bangkok is host to UNESCAP, which serves as a platform for coordinating economic and social agenda for Asia and Pacific countries, it only makes sense to continue to not only maintain cordial relations with Thailand but to also deepen it.

Peer into the future. What do you see between Nigeria and Thailand?

In diplomacy, consistent and sustained engagement at various levels hold the key to deepening relations and building confidence. It is by so doing that irritations can easily be addressed whenever they develop between two countries. I strongly recommend the establishment of a Joint or Bi-national Commission that will create a platform for periodic engagement. Beyond the imperative of fostering south-south cooperation, I consider the relations between Nigeria and Thailand as intrinsic. Nigeria is the most populous country, with high purchasing power nobility in Africa, Thailand is the largest economy, after Indonesia, in southeast Asia. Given the impressive achievements that Thailand has recorded in agriculture, manufacturing, mining, telecommunication, ICT, hospitality, industry, tourism, small and medium enterprises, it would be of great advantage if Nigeria continues to deepen the relations with her. I believe that relations between both countries should focus more on technical cooperation in the above areas. The engagement of the development agencies of both countries, namely Nigeria’s Technical Aid Corp (TAC) and Thailand International Corporation Agency (TICA) should also provide a further pathway for engagement.