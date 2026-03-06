  • Friday, 6th March, 2026

Aliyu Felicitates New APC State Exco, Says Party’s Unity Sacrosanct

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago

The Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has felicitated the newly elected All Progressives Congress (APC) State Executive Committee members and charged them to maintain the existing unity among party members.

The governor made this known in a statement, urging the newly elected officials to emulate the leadership style of their predecessors.

According to him, the outgoing leaders worked tirelessly as one family, hence the need for the new leadership to follow suit.

Governor Aliyu reminded the new leadership to pay greater attention to the ongoing e-registration exercise by ensuring that all party members participate fully.

“The new leadership needs to embark on a massive enlightenment campaign to sensitize members on the importance of acquiring the party membership card,” he stated.

Aliyu commended the outgoing leadership under the chairmanship of Isa Saddiq Achida for their dedication, commitment, and selfless service to the party since 2019.

“The new leadership must carry everybody along and work as a team in order to further strengthen our great party,” he added.

He said the Sokoto APC, under the leadership of Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, remains one indivisible family that continues to grow from strength to strength.

Governor Aliyu assured the newly elected officials of the state government’s continued support at all times and urged them to conduct themselves with integrity.

He also wished them a successful tenure in office.

