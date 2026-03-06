ALGON Deputy Chair Says Enugu APC Now United, Ready to Deliver Mbah in 2027

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Deputy Chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Enugu State Chapter, Barr. Ferdinand Ukwueze, has said the successful conduct of the All Progressives Congress (APC) congresses across the state demonstrates strong unity within the party and signals broad support for Governor Peter Mbah ahead of the 2027 general election.

Ukwueze made this known while reacting to the outcome of the APC ward and local government congresses, which culminated in the state congress where new party executives were elected yesterday.

In his address, Ukwueze, who is also the Chairman of Igboeze South Local Government Area, said the orderly conduct of the congresses shows that party leaders and grassroots members are aligned in their commitment to strengthening the APC in the state and positioning it strategically for future electoral contests.

“Our party is united and focused and that reflects the trust party members have in the governor’s direction, vision, and capacity to lead the APC to greater electoral success in the state,” he said.

Ukwueze further stated the party is poised to conduct one of the best primaries in the next few weeks as it begins the process of targeting 99.9 per cent votes for Governor Mbah’s re-election in 2027.

He congratulated the new leadership of the APC in the state, led by Dr. Martin Chukwunwike, on their emergence at the state congress, which he also described as widely accepted and a reflection of unity and renewed strength.

He also commended the outgoing APC Caretaker Committee led by Dr. Ben Nwoye, who according to him, remained focused, inclusive, and committed to rebuilding and stabilising the party.