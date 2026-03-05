Youths Demand Investigations into Deputy Speaker’s Alleged Breach of NYSC, Law School Regulations

.Group alleges he drew salaries, allowances from two govt agencies same time

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Enugu

The Legal Practitioners’ Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have been urged to conduct respective investigations into the petition filed against the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu.

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) made the call in a statement issued yesterday, saying that thorough investigations are needed to establish the authenticity of the NYSC discharge certificate issued to the Deputy Speaker.

Similarly, a good governance promotion organisation, Due Process Watch (DPW), has faulted Kalu’s alleged “smart scheme,” where he served as an aide to Abia State Governor, a Senior Special Adviser in 2010, drawing full salaries and allowances from the then Governor Theodore Orji-led Abia State Government and at the same time rendered the country’s one year mandatory youth service in Enugu State, also drawing full allowances from the NYSC.

Describing this act as “wrong and unacceptable,” DPW said “it is wrong for Hon Benjamin Kalu to serve full time in two government agencies at the same time – in this case, the NYSC and Abia State Government.

A former first Vice-President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. John Aikpokpo-Martins, was said to have petitioned LPDC, alleging that Kalu had concurrently attended Nigeria Law School while participating in the compulsory national youth service scheme.

In the statement signed by its President-General, Goodluck Ibem, and Publicity Secretary, Okey Nwaoru, COSEYL said that it has taken “serious note of the petition” by the lawyer, warning that it should not be swept under the carpet. According to the youth leaders, the allegation, “which questions the validity of the Deputy Speaker’s enrolment as a legal practitioner and the authenticity of his participation in the NYSC scheme, are grave and touches on the integrity of key national institutions, including the Nigerian Law School, the Council of Legal Education, and the NYSC.

“These allegations must not be ignored, politicised, or swept under the carpet. The integrity of our institutions is bigger than any individual, no matter how highly placed.

“Public confidence in the rule of law, professional standards, and the credibility of the NYSC scheme must be protected at all costs,” the group stated.

It, therefore, called on both the LPDC and the NYSC to carry out, without delay, a transparent and independent investigation of the issues raised in the petition, adding that the findings should be made public.

COSEYL, which describes itself as the apex socio-political youth group in the South East geopolitical zone, “strongly advised” that, given the high office of the Deputy Speaker, he should step aside temporarily pending the conclusion of investigations.

“This is not a declaration of guilt but a necessary step to ensure that the process is free from any perception of interference or undue influence,” the youth group explained.

The group argued that it would not be abnormal for Kalu to waive his high office, noting that in advanced democracies, public officials temporarily relinquish their offices when serious allegations are made against them, in order to preserve the sanctity of the institutions they serve.

“We wish to emphasize that our position is guided solely by the need to uphold transparency, accountability, and the rule of law. This matter transcends partisan politics and regional considerations,” the group said.

However, it warned that “should there be any attempt to frustrate or suppress a fair investigation, COSEYL will be left with no other option than to mobilise lawful and peaceful civic actions to demand accountability.”

It specifically vowed to stage a one-million-man protest at the National Assembly and Aso Rock if the Deputy Speaker failed to resign to allow for investigations of his alleged breach of Law School and NYSC regulations.

COSEYL reaffirmed that its civil action “will be conducted within the ambit of the law and democratic principles,” adding that: “Nigeria’s institutions must be protected. No individual is greater than the law.”

The group based its condemnation on the allegation that “during the relevant period, Kalu, a full time student at the Nigerian Law School, drew salaries and huge allowances from both NYSC and Abia State Government as he claimed to be “a serving full time official of the two government agencies at the same time.”

The good governance promotion group said relevant authorities should immediately initiate actions against Hon Benjamin Kalu over this alleged practice.

In a statement, signed by DPW’s National Secretary, Mazi Nnabuike Anako, the group said: “It was wrong for Kalu to claim to be a full time official of two different government agencies and to also draw full salaries and allowances from the two government agencies: NYSC and Abia State Government at the same time.

“We all know that drawing salaries from two government agencies at the same time is prohibited in Nigeria. It is prohibited because it implies double full time employment, an act that is unconstitutional.

“The Fifth Schedule, Part 1, Section 2 (a) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) clearly “prohibits public officers from receiving or being paid the emoluments of any public office at the same time as they receive or are paid the emoluments of any other public office.”

“Our records also show that before now, individuals, including very top officials, who drew double salaries from government agencies have been prosecuted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), relying on Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

“So, we ask, why can’t this be done immediately against the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Benjamin Kalu?

“We submit that Benjamin Kalu is not above the law. His alleged wrongful practice should therefore not be swept under the carpet,” DPW said.