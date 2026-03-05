Stock Market Up Marginally as Investors Maintain Cautious Approach

The Nigerian equities market edged marginally higher yesterday as the Nigeria Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) went up by 0.08% from 196,605.33 to 196,629.83.

The slight uptick suggests cautious investor participation with balanced buying and selling pressure across counters. Overall, market sentiment appeared neutral, with investors likely awaiting stronger catalysts to drive a clearer directional movement.

Market activity declined notably, as total Deals dropped by 15.30 per cent from 84,189 to 71,312, reflecting reduced trading participation. Trading volume also eased by 1.89 per cent to 805.25 million shares, indicating slightly weaker turnover compared to the previous session.

In value terms, transactions fell significantly by 11.15 per cent to N38.42 billion, suggesting lower large-ticket trades and a generally softer market momentum.

However, the NGX market capitalisation declined marginally by 0.08 per cent, easing from N126.19 trillion to N126.10 trillion. The slight contraction reflects mild profit-taking across select counters despite the relatively stable market breadth. Overall, the movement indicates a cautious trading environment with limited downward pressure on aggregate market value.

Also, market breadth weakened as the number of gainers dropped sharply by 43.59 per cent from 39 to 22, indicating reduced buying strength. Conversely, Losers

edged up by 5.71 per cent to 37, while Unchanged Stocks rose significantly by 28.07 per cent to 73, reflecting a more cautious and indecisive trading session. With Total

Traded equities slightly increasing to 132, overall sentiment leans mildly negative despite broader market participation.

Top performers on the exchange at the close of trading day include PREMPAINTS (+10.00%), FTGINSURE (+9.73%), UACN (+7.78%), ETERNA (+6.38%) and CUSTODIAN (+6.06%) displaying favorable share price movements.

Afew laggards emerged amongst which include the top five losers such as DANGSUGAR (-10.00%), JAIZBANK (-10.00%), CAP (-9.97%), UNIONDICON (-9.94%) and HMCALL (-9.89%).

At the end of trades, VERITASKAP emerged as the most traded security in terms of volume recording 56 million units executed across 259 deals valued at N130 million while MTN Nigeria emerged as the most traded security in terms of volume recording 8 million units executed across 5,476 deals valued at N7 billion