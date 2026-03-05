  • Thursday, 5th March, 2026

Seriake Dickson Dumps PDP, Forms NDC

Breaking | 2 hours ago

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Former Bayelsa State Governor, who is currently representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Seriake Dickson, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to form a new political party, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

He made the announcement at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday.

Dickson attributed his action to the poor state of the PDP which he said might not even be able to produce candidates for the forthcoming general elections because of the crisis rocking the party.

He also pledged that the new party would serve as the most formidable opposition to the ruling the All Progressives Congress (APC) and would do everything possible to stop the administration of President Bola Tinubu to turn Nigeria to a one party state.

Details later….

