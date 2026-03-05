‘Nigeria Undergoing Restructuring, Economic Reforms’

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

A political interest group, the Global Alliance for Tinubu Campaign (GATC), has said that the federal government is responding to the yearnings of Nigerians through the implementation of various reform initiatives.

Apart from tackling insecurity, the group said the present administration is already addressing the clamour for restructuring and power devolution by pushing for local government autonomy, energy sector reform, and state police

Speaking at the inaugural press conference in Abuja yesterday, the Director-General of GATC, Prince Bevis Paul Igbinoba, said the country has witnessed giant strides and unprecedented and landmark achievements of President Tinubu since he assumed office in the last 33 months.

He said the president is addressing the issues of insecurity as well as restructuring iholistically adding that what is required to fix the country at this stage is not regime change but continuity and consolidation of the progress so far made.

Igbinoba, who was flanked by other leaders of GATC during the briefing, said: “We are witnesses to the concerted and conscious efforts of President Tinubu to rescue Nigeria from the brink of precipice and economic doldrum through administrative sagacity, bold, courageous, and visionary policies and reforms. We are also aware of how President Tinubu is confronting headlong the hydra-headed problem of Insecurity and economic hardship inherited by his administration.

“The president has embarked ona restructuringg or reforms, whichever way you want to describe it. Now, for specifics, if you look at the issue of local government autonomy, that is a very monumental move by the president. We know the problems that they had, but now the president has ensured that local government autonomy takes hold.

“And also, we’ve seen the issue of energy reforms. We used to have a central system where the federal government was in charge of oil energy distribution. But today, we have many states generating and distributing their own energy.”

President Tinubu is also tackling the issue of insecurity,y which we all know is a very big problem in the country. The president has also pushed through to the National Assembly the issue of state police, and the National Assembly has promised that by the end of the year, the issue of State Police is going to be resolved.”

When asked to speak on the progress made in the power sector, Igbinoba said that the government is trying itsbest but that the challenges of fixing electricity generation and supply in the country are enormous.

He said that the existing electricity distribution infrastructure has become very obsolete, requiring drastic and extensive measures to be able to achieve the desired result.

Igbinoba said thesident Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is not just a political mantra but a multifaceted rescue and redemptive package to salvage Nigeria. The milestones are visible to all of us.

While urging Nigerians to support the reelection Tinubu in 2027, Igbinoba said that his administration has recorded several achievements including increase of crude oil production to over 1.5 million barrels per day, removal of fuel subsidy which led to the geometrical increase in revenue, provision for N1 trillion in Bank of Agriculture to support farmers at one digit interest rate and students loan scheme for indigent students.

Apart from the increase in the monthly Federal Allocation, which has made most state governments stop borrowing money to pay salaries. President Tinubu now gives a Special Intervention Fund to each state government.

He also said that the administration has taken several legacy road projects across the country.

Other achievements of the Tinubu -led administration listed by the support group included the promotion of Medium, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as the engine of economic growth, increase in Nigeria’s GDP to over 3 percent, increase in Direct Foreign Investment in the country to about 3 trillion dollars and currently, Nigeria’s Portfolio Investment inflow to over 13 billion dollars.

“In giving practical expression to our support for the re-election of President Tinubu for a second term in office, the Global Alliance for Tinubu Campaign will mobilise and secure at least five million votes for President Tinubu in the forthcoming 2027 presidential election,” Igbinoba said.