NIFEngM Emphasises Technology, Energy Convergence in Nigeria’s Development 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Institution of Facilities Engineering and Management (NIFEngM) has emphasised the need for technology and energy convergence to drive Nigeria’s development.

NIFEngM National Chairman, Mr Christopher Egwuatu, stated this during the inauguration of Adhekovweigho Emuejevoke as the second NIFEngM South-South Regional Chapter Chairman, and the new executive committee in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday.

Egwuatu described the event’s theme; “Leveraging Technology and Energy Solutions for National Development and Infrastructure Security,” as timely, noting that Nigeria is at a defining crossroads, facing complex challenges in energy, infrastructure, transportation, healthcare, security, manufacturing, and the digital economy.

He stressed that it requires the deliberate application of technology, strengthening of energy systems, and protection of critical infrastructure to address the challenges.

“Today’s engagement is both timely and consequential. It brings together thought leaders, professionals, policymakers, government functionaries, at a moment when Nigeria’s development journey demands clarity of vision, strength of leadership, and boldness of innovation. This is strategic and indeed a clarion call to reflection, dialogue, and purposeful action.

“Nigeria stands at a defining crossroads, a turning point in her national evolution. Across multiple sectors; energy, infrastructure, transportation, healthcare, security,

manufacturing, and the digital economy, etc., we are confronted with complex and interrelated challenges. These challenges cannot be addressed by conventional approaches alone,” he said.