NCEWERS Trains Katsina Women, PLWDs to Detect, Report Early Signs of Conflict 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

No fewer than 50 women and Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWDs) in Katsina State have received training on conflict early warning and early response mechanisms to identify and report signs of conflict in their communities.

The two-day training, which commenced Thursday in Katsina, is being conducted through the Nigeria’s National Conflict Early Warning and Early Response System (NCEWERS) project supported by SPRiNG.

With funding from the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), the project is implemented by the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) and Conflict Research Network West Africa (CORN-West Africa) in Katsina, Kaduna, Benue and Plateau States.

Addressing the participants, the NCEWERS Technical Lead, Dr. Mang Chaimang, said the training was part of its resolving efforts to strengthen community-based approaches to conflict prevention and management.

He explained that the training is focused on empowering participants with knowledge and practical skills to recognise early warning signs of conflict in their communities and respond appropriately.

According to him, research has shown that women and PLWDs are frequently the most vulnerable during crises and often lack the necessary skills and information to respond effectively.

He explained that the initiative was designed to build the capacity of the participants who are often the most affected during conflicts but are rarely included in peacebuilding efforts.

Chaimang noted that preventing conflict not only saves lives but also preserves communities, social relations and economic activities that are often disrupted when violence erupts.

He said: “Sometimes people see warning signs but do not know what action to take or where to report them. This training is designed to strengthen people’s capacity so that when they see something, they say something and take the right action.

“When conflict happens, communities experience social dislocation. People are displaced, some are injured or killed, while others are left with trauma. That is why prevention is always better than cure.”

Chaimang said the 50 participants were carefully selected by the Conflict Early Warning and Early Response Warning Indicator Monitors (CEWIMS) from various local governments areas of the state, with particular attention to communities where conflict incidents are more prominent.

He further stated that Katsina and Funtua senatorial zones were prioritised in the mobilisation process due to the higher prevalence of conflict-related incidents in the areas.

He expressed optimism that the training would enable participants to transfer the knowledge gained to others in their communities, thereby strengthening grassroots conflict prevention mechanisms.