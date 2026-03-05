NAFDAC: Two Men Bag 40-year Jail Term for Production, Sale of Fake Alcoholic Beverages

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The National Agency Food Drug Administration and Control (NÀFDAC) said the court has convicted two men for producing and selling fake alcoholic beverages in Lagos State.

In a statement signed by NÀFDAC’s Resident Media Consultant, the agency said the two men received combined sentencing of 40 years in prison.

NÀFDAC gave the names of convicts as Otuorimuno Nelson Aziakpono, aged 58, and Ikegwuonu Davidson Ikechukwu, aged 28.

It said Hon. Justice Allagoa. J. of the Federal High Court found them guilty of offences linked to the production, possession, sale, and distribution of adulterated and unregistered alcoholic drinks within Lagos.

“The conviction followed an enforcement operation carried out on December 3, 2025, at Kojo Street, Ijanikin, and Vespa Market, where the illegal activities were uncovered.

“During the operation, authorities discovered large quantities of counterfeit and unregistered alcoholic beverages. Items recovered during the raid include Hennessy V.S.O.P, Hennessy Very Special, Jameson Irish Whiskey, William Lawson Blended Scotch Whisky, and Gordon’s Dry Gin, which were found to be counterfeit, unwholesome, unregistered, or misleadingly packaged,” it said.

NÀFDAC said that following their arrest, the two suspects were charged on eight counts.

“The defendants were charged on eight counts bordering on possession of unwholesome products, manufacture and distribution of counterfeit beverages, and related offences under applicable laws,” the statement said.

The agency said the case was prosecuted by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, which restated its commitment to protecting public health and ensuring that unsafe products do not find their way into the market.

NAFDAC warned that adulterated alcoholic beverages pose serious health risks to consumers and stressed the agency will continue to intensify enforcement actions across the country to clamp down on such illegal activities.

The agency also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious products or activities to the nearest NAFDAC office, noting that public cooperation is crucial in the fight against counterfeit and harmful goods.