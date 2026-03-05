Mrs. Disu Takes over as 23rd indigenous POWA President, Unveils Five-point Agenda

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The 23rd Indigenous President of the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA), Mrs. Oluwafunmilola Mutiat Disu, on Tuesday formally assumed office with a promise to strengthen welfare, unity and empowerment across the association, declaring that POWA remains “the backbone behind the badge.”

Addressing members, executive officers and the media at her inauguration, Mrs. Disu, who expressed gratitude to God, said: “Today, I stand before you with a heart overflowing with gratitude, humility, and a deep sense of responsibility,” she said.

“First and foremost, I return all glory, honour, and ardoration to Almighty God. It is by His grace that POWA has been built, sustained, and brought to this moment. Today, He entrusts us with a new chapter in its journey. I thank God for the privilege to serve, not as a ruler, but as a servant and a team player.”

Mrs. Disu noted that the occasion was not only about a new beginning but also about celebrating the solid foundation laid by the outgoing leadership.

“Today is not only about new beginnings; it is also about honouring the solid foundation upon which we stand. I pay glowing tribute to our amiable outgoing president, a woman of vision, strength, and compassion.”

She also paid glowing tribute to her predecessor, Dr. Mrs. Elizabeth Egbetokun, for what she described as a legacy of growth and transformation.



“Under her leadership, POWA experienced remarkable growth in welfare initiatives, empowerment programmes, educational support, and community outreach.

“She strengthened unity among members, amplified our voice nationally and internationally, and upheld the dignity of the police family. Her tenure has proven that POWA is not just an association, it is a movement of resilience, support, and transformation.”

On behalf of members, she added: “Thank you for your sacrifices, your dedication, and your sleepless nights of service. May God bless you, ma. We do not come to replace your legacy; we come to build upon it.”

Highlighting the critical role of police officers’ wives, Mrs. Disu described POWA as more than a social body.

“POWA is much more than a social body, we are the backbone behind the badge! We are the silent strength behind the uniform. We are the hands that nurture homes, while our spouses protect the nation,” she said.

“In every late-night call, every emergency deployment, every transfer, and every uncertainty, we stand firm, holding the family together. We raise responsible children. We provide emotional support. We build communities.

“The police officer protects the nation. The police officer’s wife preserves the home. Together, we secure the future.”

Unveiling her vision for the association, Mrs. Disu outlined five key priorities to guide her administration.

“As I assume this office, I do so with a clear commitment and vision, focused on five key priorities,” she said.

The priorities include “Mental and emotional health support, recognising the unique pressures we face and creating safe spaces for healing, encouragement, and understanding.

“Economic empowerment by expanding skill acquisition, entrepreneurship training, and access to sustainable financial opportunities.

“Education and youth development by supporting our children through scholarships, mentorship, and leadership programmes.

“National unity and inclusion by bridging gaps across commands and ensuring that every member feels seen, heard, and valued.

“Strengthening welfare systems by ensuring that no POWA member or family ever feels abandoned in times of need, sharing both low and high moments.”

She summarised her mission, saying: “Our mission is simple and sincere: to create a supportive and inclusive POWA community where police wives and families are emotionally strengthened, economically empowered, and united across all commands, with care and dignity for every member.”

Mrs. Disu pledged to institutionalise compassion and make empowerment measurable.

“We will build structures that outlive us. We will institutionalise compassion. We will make empowerment measurable and impactful,” she assured.

Calling for collective participation, she emphasised that leadership requires shared responsibility. “Leadership is not a solo journey. It is a collective responsibility. I cannot do this alone. The executive cannot do this alone. POWA thrives when every member participates, when ideas are shared, hands are lifted to serve, and hearts are united in purpose.

“Let us move from spectators to contributors. Let us turn challenges into opportunities. Let us raise the standard of what a support system can be.”

She also unveiled her tenure’s slogan: “United in Strength, Empowered for Impact.”

“United in strength, because our unity is our power. Empowered for impact, because we are not just surviving; we are shaping homes, communities, and our nation.

“When we say this, let it remind us of who we are. When we act, let it reflect our purpose. When we lead, let it define our legacy.”

Leading a call-and-response session, she declared: “(Call) United in Strenght!” to which members responded, “(Response) Empowered for Impact!”

Expressing confidence in the future of the association, Mrs. Disu said: “My dear sisters, the journey ahead will require courage, patience, innovation, and faith. But I am confident, because I believe in God, I believe in this institution, and I believe in you.

“May this tenure be remembered not just for activities, but for transformation. Not just for programmes, but impact. Not just for leadership, but for legacy.”

She concluded with prayers for the association and the Nigeria Police Force: “God bless POWA. God bless our police officers and their families.”