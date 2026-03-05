Minister Urged  to Clarify Issues on Reproductive Health Policy Integrity

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

A health awareness group, Saqafatul Islam Foundation Nigeria (SIFN), has strongly called on the coordinating Minister of Health, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, to clarify the Reproductive Health Policy Integrity, External Influence Concerns, and Public Confidence.

The group sought clarification in an open letter signed by Muhammad Awwal Ahmadu, secretary of the foundation, which was sent to the minister and made available to journalists yesterday in Bauchi.

The letter said: “As patriotic stakeholders, we request the minister’s comments on a matter of growing public concern on Nigeria’s fertility rate, the integrity of reproductive health policy discussions, and the implications of recent international disclosures for public trust.

“Public reporting and commentary in recent weeks—including reports referencing materials said to be connected to the Jeffrey Epstein matter—have generated anxiety among Nigerians about whether influential foreign individuals or networks may have taken an interest in demographic outcomes in Nigeria.

While SIFN does not claim personal knowledge of the authenticity, completeness, or legal meaning of any purported communications circulating online, the public perception of possible external agenda-setting has become significant and warrants clear reassurance from Nigeria’s health leadership.”

In the letter, the group alleged that: “Nigeria’s fertility rate is frequently discussed in global public health circles. Any policy or programme relating to fertility, family planning, maternal health, or reproductive services must be grounded in Nigerian law, public health evidence, human rights standards, and—most importantly—the autonomy and informed consent of Nigerian women.

According to the letter, “For citizens to maintain confidence in health initiatives, they must be assured that policies are transparent and not influenced by improper considerations, whether real or perceived.”

The group requested clarification on the “policy independence and safeguards. What formal safeguards exist within the ministry to ensure that reproductive health and family planning policies are developed solely in Nigeria’s public interest and are insulated from undue influence by external actors, including donors, private foundations, or foreign policy interests?”

About transparency on partnerships, programmes, and funding, the group asked: “Could the ministry publish or point the public to clear information detailing key partnerships and donor-supported programmes in reproductive and maternal health, including governance structures, oversight mechanisms, and accountability standards? This would help address speculation and strengthen confidence.”

The group touted the minister about “public reassurance regarding named individuals and narratives now circulating. Reports and online commentary have mentioned Jeffrey Epstein, Thomas Pritzker, and others in connection with discussions about population dynamics. Without asserting wrongdoing by any person, we ask: ‘What is the ministry’s position on any attempts by any external individuals or organisations to frame Nigeria’s fertility rate as a target for ‘population control’ strategies rather than as a health and development issue to be addressed ethically and voluntarily?”

It further sought “clarification regarding billionaire philanthropist, Bill Gates, and perceptions of conflict of interest. We had always regarded Bill Gates as a friend to world health initiatives. Yet we note that public reporting has also discussed interactions between Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Gates, including reporting about philanthropy and support for global health initiatives. We further note that you have been described in public discourse as having a long-standing relationship with Mr. Bill Gates due to global health engagement. Given present sensitivities, would you be willing to clarify firstly the nature of your professional relationship with Mr. Bill Gates (e.g., institutional, advisory, programme-related, or otherwise); secondly, what conflict-of-interest safeguards apply to ensure that Nigerian policy decisions remain fully independent and transparent?”

On ethical leadership and the question of resignation in the public interest, “we recognise that resignation is a serious step and should never be demanded lightly. However, public confidence is central to effective health leadership. In several jurisdictions, senior officials and public figures have stepped aside after controversies involving proximity—direct or indirect-to individuals whose reputations became severely compromised, where that proximity risked undermining institutional credibility.”

In that light, and given the names now central to public debate (including Jeffrey Epstein, Thomas Pritzker, and Bill Gates), “we respectfully ask: do you consider that stepping aside, temporarily or permanently, is something you should consider if public confidence in the ministry’s reproductive health agenda is materially weakened by these perceptions—regardless of your personal intent— to protect the credibility of the ministry and equally important to avoid any risk of the presidency being drawn into reputational fallout by association?”

The group stressed that their concern is the integrity of Nigeria’s public health policy process and the dignity, autonomy, and trust owed to Nigerian women, particularly in the NorthEastwhereee women face heightened vulnerabilities and where distrust of health programmes can have severe consequences.

They alleged that: “Many Nigerian parents have found recent reports and the surrounding commentary deeply disturbing, especially where Nigerian women appear in public narratives to be discussed primarily in terms of demographic targets. This is precisely why clear, factual communication from your office is urgently needed.”