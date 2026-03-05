Konga Offers 50% Discount on ‘Berekete Sales’

Nigeria’s leading composite e-commerce platform, Konga, has announced the launch of its highly anticipated Berekete Sales, a nationwide promotional campaign designed to deliver exceptional value to customers across key product categories.

The initiative reinforces Konga’s commitment to affordability, accessibility, and innovation while strengthening its position as a trusted retail partner for millions of Nigerians.

Speaking about the campaign, Konga Group Head of Marketing, Victor Olaleye, said the Berekete Sales initiative reflected the company’s understanding of the economic climate and the importance of value-driven retail experiences. “Berekete Sales is about delivering abundance in savings to our customers,” he stated. “We recognise that this period is significant for many households observing Ramadan and Lent, and we want to ensure they can access premium products at competitive prices. Our goal remains to make quality products accessible while maintaining the seamless shopping experience Konga is known for,” Olaleye said.

Among the standout offers is a special deal on the Starlink Gen 3 kit, now available at N550,000, reduced from its regular price of N590,000.