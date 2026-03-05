Kano Dep Gov Faces Impeachment, as Assembly Issues 2-Week Ultimatum to Respond to Financial Misconduct Allegations

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Kano State House of Assembly has issued a 2-week ultimatum to Deputy Governor Aminu Abdussalam to respond to financial allegations or face impeachment.

A petition submitted by the Executive triggered the impeachment process. The petition urged the House to take action against the deputy governor over alleged irregularities during his tenure as Commissioner for Local Government Affairs from 2023 to 2024.

The Majority Leader Lawan Hussaini Dala who read the petition said “the notice complies with Section 188 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999, as amended). The allegations relate to Abdulsalam’s activities while overseeing the state’s 44 local government areas”

The petition lists the following allegations: “Breach of Public Trust: Abdulsalam is accused of diverting funds meant for local government administrations for personal gain. Between June 2023 and January 2024, he allegedly received kickbacks totaling ₦462 million over seven months.”

“Diversion of Funds and Misuse of Official Capacity: From February 2024 to July 2024, he reportedly received ₦726 million from local government councils under the guise of executing special assignments.”

The petition further alleged, “Abuse of Office: Abdulsalam allegedly facilitated the improper release of ₦440 million to North Med Pharmaceutical Limited, in violation of public procurement laws and state fiscal regulations.”

“Gross Misconduct: These actions are said to constitute gross misconduct under Section 188(2) of the Constitution, representing serious breaches of constitutional norms and ethical standards for public office holders.”

The majority leader further revealed that, based on the evidence presented, the Deputy Governor should be impeached and removed from office in accordance with constitutional procedures.