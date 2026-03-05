ITU Receives $82bn Pledges from Partners to Support Global Connectivity Initiative

Emma Okonji

International Telecommunications Union (​​​​​​​​​ITU), the United Nations (UN) agency for digital technologies, has said its Partner2Connect Digital Coalition initiative has received boost from partners that have pledged over $82 billion in support of its global expansion plan on internet connectivity, designed to bridge global digital divide.​

Launched in 2021, Partner2Connect (P2C) serves as a mobilisation platform to rally commitments from governments, the private sector, and civil society for projects and investments that support connectivity and digital inclusion, particularly in the world’s most remote communities.

ITU Secretary-General, Doreen Bogdan-Martin, who disclosed this at the Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona, Spain, said the financial support from partners would be used to support the remaining 2.2 billion people that are still offline globally and missing out on opportunities afforded by digital technologies, from education and healthcare to entrepreneurship and artificial intelligence.

“With the P2C pledges steadily growing, the initiative is firmly on track to meet its $100 billion target by the end of 2026,” Bogdan-Martin said.

She added: “Today’s milestone shows what’s possible when we pool our collective resources towards making connectivity universal and meaningful. Reaching $82 billion in pledges through Partner2Connect means unlocking life-changing opportunities for hundreds of millions of people that are still offline.”

The pledges announced at MWC 2026 include pledges from Mobily and Ooredoo Group.

Mobily is a $1.715 billion investment in data centers, submarine cables, and 5G and next-generation network infrastructure. Mobily reaffirms its commitment to supporting inclusive global connectivity in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030 aspirations towards becoming a hub connecting east with west. Through its investment, Mobily aims at scaling Saudi Arabia’s AI and cloud computing capabilities, enabling competitive, resilient, and future-ready national development and meaningful global collaboration.​

Ooredoo Group is a $500 million investment in submarine and terrestrial optical fibre infrastructure, aiming to expand high-capacity connectivity across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, strengthening regional and international digital links and supporting inclusive economic growth through resilient, future-ready network infrastructure.

These commitments, according to ITU, directly support its goal of achieving universal, meaningful connectivity and ensuring everyone has access to affordable, reliable internet and the skills to use it safely and effectively.

Since its inception, the Partner2Connect Digital Coalition has secured over 1,000 pledges from 149 countries, featuring investments in digital infrastructure, policy modernisation, capacity-building initiatives, and innovative technologies designed to connect the hardest-to-reach populations.