Institute Commits to Advancing Trichology in Nigeria

Capelli Institute of Trichology has committed to advancing trichology practice in Nigeria, even as she graduated new set of trichology professionals.

Founder of the institute, Dr. Daisy Obiano, stated this at the fourth graduation ceremony of the institute held in Lagos which was attended by Hajira Abdulkadir of National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

She noted that Capelli Institute of Trichology (CIT) remained a specialised education and training institute dedicated to the science of hair and scalp health. “The institute focuses on equipping learners with professional skills in trichology, hair therapy, scalp diagnosis, and hair health management through robust theoretical and practical training.

“CIT combines scientific rigor with industry-relevant practices to prepare graduates for careers in salons, hair clinics, and professional consultancies”.

According to her, “we envisioned an institution that would raise professionals, not just practitioners; problem-solvers, not product pushers; and leaders, not followers in the evolving world of trichology, hair therapy, and wellness science. The quality of our graduates today is evidence that this vision was not in vain.

“The 2024/2025 academic session demanded much from you. They were challenged intellectually, stretched practically, and refined professionally. They learned not only what to do, but why do it. They were trained to observe, to question, to consult, to document, and to treat with integrity.

“At CIT, we believe that every scalp tells a story, and every client deserves truth, compassion, and competence,” Obiano said.

