FOC Western Naval Command Pays Courtesy Visit to Sifax Group in Lagos 

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command (WNC), Rear Admiral Abdullahi Abubakar Mustapha, paid a courtesy visit to the Chairman SIFAX Group, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, CON, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen civil-military collaboration and enhance strategic partnership within the maritime domain.

During the visit, Rear Admiral Mustapha highlighted the critical role of inter-agency and public-private cooperation in sustaining maritime security within the Western Naval Command’s Area of Responsibility.

He emphasized that the Nigerian Navy remains resolute in safeguarding Nigeria’s territorial waters, ensuring safe navigation, and protecting critical national infrastructure that supports economic growth.

The FOC further noted that robust collaboration with corporate leaders and industry stakeholders is essential to addressing emerging security challenges, particularly in the areas of port operations, offshore installations, and maritime trade corridors.

In his response, the Chairman SIFAX Group represented by the Group Coordinating Director, Mrs Wummi Eniola Jegede expressed appreciation for the visit and commended the Western Naval Command for its unwavering commitment to securing the nation’s maritime environment.

She reaffirmed her organisation’s readiness to sustain cooperation with the Nigerian Navy in areas of mutual interest, especially those that promote operational efficiency, safety, and national development.