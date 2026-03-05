Flobal Financial Services Strengthens Board, Appoints Two Non-Executive Directors

Flobal Financial Services Limited, a leading player in the financial services sector, has announced the appointment of two professionals to its Board of Directors, following approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Joining the board as Non-Executive Directors are Mr. Peter Erameh and Mr Samuel Atarere. This follows the earlier appointment of Mr. Adedotun Adeagbo, who also recently joined the board.

The appointments come at a pivotal time as Flobal Financial Services continues to scale its operations and deepen its commitment to strong corporate governance and strategic innovation.

The new directors bring a wealth of experience across law, financial advisory, and strategic management, further strengthening the board’s oversight and governance capabilities.

The three new appointees join an already formidable team of industry veterans guiding the organization.

By integrating their diverse expertise and perspectives, Flobal Financial Services aims to enhance its competitive positioning within an evolving financial landscape.

The new directors will work alongside the existing board members: Olaniyi Dauda Salami (Chairman), Abayomi Adeyeri (Managing Director), Omoefe Siakpere (Executive Director), and Omoike Aziegbe (Non-Executive Director).

Welcoming the new members, the Chairman, Salami, described the appointments as a significant milestone in the company’s growth journey.

According to him, “The addition of Mr. Erameh, Barrister Atarere, and Mr. Adeagbo reflects our commitment to building a board that is not only highly skilled but also aligned with our vision of excellence, integrity, and sustainable growth.”

The inclusion of Atarere brings critical legal and regulatory expertise to the board, essential for navigating the increasingly complex compliance environment within the financial sector.

Erameh and Adeagbo contribute extensive experience in business development and financial strategy, which will support the identification of new opportunities and the optimization of the company’s investment and asset management portfolios.

The Managing Director, Adeyeri, added:

“We are delighted to welcome professionals of such calibre to our board. Their collective insight and experience will be invaluable as we continue to deliver innovative financial solutions and create sustainable value for our stakeholders.”

Flobal Financial Services Limited is a premier financial institution committed to delivering comprehensive financial advisory, investment management, and credit solutions.

With a strong emphasis on transparency, professionalism, and client-centricity, the company continues to set benchmarks for excellence within the Nigerian financial industry.

