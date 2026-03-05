FIFA Lists DR Congo for Playoffs in Mexico, Silent on Nigeria’s Petition

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Barely three weeks to the kickoff of the Inter-confederation Playoffs in Mexico, world football governing body, FIFA, has confirmed DR Congo as Africa’s representative in the six-nation football fiesta.

After Super Eagles lost out in penalty shootouts to DR Congo in the final of the African Playoffs in Morocco last November, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), petitioned FIFA, alleging that the Congolese fielded five players who were not eligible to participate in the tournament for running foul of the country’s constitution forbidden their citizens from dual nationalities.

FIFA is yet to make a pronouncement on Nigeria’s petition even as the country’s sports administrators are optimistic that they have a valid case to throw out the Congolese and hand over the playoffs ticket to the Super Eagles.

But FIFA in an accreditation notice circulated to sports journalists yesterday ahead of the competition, listed DR Congo amongst the six countries to feature in the tournament.

The statement reads: “The FIFA World Cup 2026 Play-Off Tournament will see six teams fight it out for the final two places at the FIFA World Cup 2026™, to be staged in Canada, Mexico and the United States across 16 Host Cities.

“All of the six teams have now been decided, with Bolivia, Congo DR, Iraq, Jamaica, New Caledonia and Suriname confirmed as qualifiers.”

According to the schedule, the two semi finals of the tournament will hold on March 26, 2026 with Bolivia taking on Suriname while Jamaica will battle New Caledonia in the other game.

DR Congo, winner of the African playoffs will draw bye straight to the final to play the winner of the clash between Jamaica and New Caledonia on March 31, 2026. The winner takes one of the two tickets to the 2026 World Cup while Iraq that also draw bye like DR Congo will play the winner of the clash between Bolivia and Suriname with the winner of the second final taking the second ticket to the Mundial.

FIFA’s latest communication which did not refer to any changes to the qualified teams, signaled that the original result of DR Congo winning the shootouts after 1-1 draw stands with the Super Eagles effectively eliminated from the 2026 World Cup just as they did for the 2022 edition hosted by Qatar.

Semifinals (March 26, 2025):

Bolivia vs Suriname

Jamaica vs New Caledonia

Finals (March 31, 2025):

DR Congo vs winner of Jamaica/New Caledonia

Iraq vs winner of Bolivia/Suriname

The winners will secure their place at the World Cup.