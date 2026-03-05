FG Targets 25% Manufacturing Contribution to GDP by 2035

Dike Onwuamaeze

The federal government is aiming to increase manufacturing sector’s contribution to the GDP from its current 8.2 per cent to 15 per cent by 2030 and 25 per cent by 2035.

The federal government expressed this view in its recently launched Nigeria Industrial Policy (NIP), which was unveiled in by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI) in February 2026.

It stated that the aim of Nigeria’s industrial policy frameworks is “to drive economic growth, reduce dependence on oil exports, and promote sustainable development” and contribute to achieving Nigeria’s aspiration of attaining the $1 trillion economy by 2030.

According to the government, the plan would “accelerate Nigeria’s industrial transformation by leveraging its natural and human capital to promote inclusive, sustainable, and competitive manufacturing, deepen economic diversification, and generate mass employment through innovation, infrastructure development, investment and export.”

The federal government explained that the policy direction of its NIP is anchored on the development of four sectors, namely metals and solid minerals, oil and gas, construction and manufacturing.

The Minister of State, FMITI, Senator John Owan Enoh, described the NIP as “a comprehensive framework that reaffirms our national resolve to diversify the economy, create inclusive prosperity, and secure Nigeria’s rightful place as a leading industrial hub in Africa and the wider global economy.”

The government said that each of the four sectors comprises multiple sub-sectors that offer strategic opportunities for industrial development.

It said: “These sectors have been prioritised due to strong comparative advantages, potential to generate large-scale employment, and deepen local value addition and expand export.”