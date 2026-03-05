Experts Demand Stronger Research, Free Screening, Community Mobilisation to Tackle HPV in Nigeria

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Nigeria’s battle against Human Papillomavirus (HPV) must move beyond routine vaccination campaigns to embrace deeper research, free nationwide screening and aggressive grassroots engagement if the country is to defeat cervical cancer and other HPV-related diseases, medical experts declared on Wednesday in Abuja.

The call came during activities marking the 2026 International Human Papillomavirus Awareness Day, a global initiative championed by the International Papillomavirus Society to spotlight the dangers of HPV and promote prevention strategies.

Speaking at the event, Professor Imran Oludare Morhason-Bello of the University College Hospital, Ibadan warned that limiting HPV conversations to cervical cancer alone is both misleading and dangerous.

According to him, the virus is responsible not only for cervical cancer but also for cancers of the throat, mouth, anus and penis, affecting men and women alike.

“Human Papillomavirus is not a women-only issue,” he said. “It affects both genders and people of different backgrounds. We must broaden our understanding and our response.”

He urged policymakers to adopt a transdisciplinary approach that integrates medical science, social research, education, religious institutions and community leadership.

He noted that vaccine hesitancy differs across regions and communities, making localised research and engagement essential for effective intervention.

Morhason-Bello stressed that policies designed without grassroots input often fail, adding that communities must be partners — not passive recipients — in the fight against HPV.

The experts acknowledged Nigeria’s progress in rolling out HPV vaccines through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, with over 16 million girls vaccinated so far.

However, they noted that with tens of millions more eligible, the country must intensify both funding and awareness to close the gap.

The LOC Chairman, IHAD IPVS-Nigeria and Nigeria Country Ambassador, IPVS, Dr. Maureen Umeakuewulu, called for a nationwide advocacy movement that includes religious leaders, traditional rulers, women’s organisations, youth groups and survivors of cervical cancer.

She said misinformation — particularly claims that the vaccine causes infertility — continues to undermine progress.

“The vaccine has been in use globally for over 20 years. There is no evidence linking it to infertility,” she said. “But while we are educating communities, those spreading falsehoods are also active. We must be louder with facts.”

She further argued that cervical cancer screening should be made free in all hospitals — public and private — to eliminate financial barriers that discourage women from testing.

“If women gather the courage to seek screening and are turned back by costs they cannot afford, then our advocacy is weakened,” she said. “Screening must be accessible to every woman, regardless of her income or location.”

Also speaking, President of the Nigerian chapter of the International Papillomavirus Society, Professor Mohammed Manga,, described HPV as one of the few cancer-causing infections that is preventable through vaccination and early detection.

He said the global slogan ‘One Less Worry’ reflects the reality that cervical cancer could become a thing of the past if countries commit fully to vaccination, screening and sustained awareness.

“This is not a battle for doctors alone,” Manga said. “It requires the media, policymakers, community leaders, caregivers and citizens. No single profession can eliminate HPV. It is a collective responsibility.”

Participants agreed that while funding remains critical, education and system efficiency are equally important. They pointed to gaps in training, misinformation among some health workers and infrastructural weaknesses within the health system.

The experts concluded that Nigeria stands at a critical moment: with vaccines available and awareness growing, the country has the tools to dramatically reduce HPV-related deaths.

What remains, they said, is the political will, sustained funding and community-driven action to turn that potential into reality.