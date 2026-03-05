Ecobank, AFC, Others Set Stage for Art Fair

Nume Ekeghe

Ecobank Nigeria, African Finance Corporation (AFC) and other stakeholders are set to deepen their backing of Nigeria’s creative economy as the +234 Art Fair returns in 2026 with a strong emphasis on inclusion and expanded access for emerging artists.

The Fair, an initiative of Ecobank Nigeria and Soto Gallery, has grown into a prominent platform dedicated to young, un-galleried and emerging Nigerian artists seeking visibility and market access. Its name is derived from Nigeria’s international dialling code, +234 — a symbolic statement of intent to project Nigerian creativity onto the global stage through art, a universal language.

Scheduled to hold from March 5 to 8, 2026, at the Ecobank Pan-African Centre (EPAC) in Victoria Island, Lagos, the four-day exhibition will run under the theme “Inclusivity: Widening the Frame.”

Organisers said the theme reflects a deliberate effort to broaden representation within the art ecosystem and connect a more diverse range of creatives to collectors, investors and global audiences.

The free-entry exhibition will feature works across painting, sculpture, photography, digital art and children’s art, offering visitors an immersive experience that blends culture, commerce and conversation. Beyond the exhibition halls, the programme will include panel discussions, masterclasses, workshops, live art installations and high-level networking sessions aimed at strengthening ties between the arts and finance communities.

The fair’s trajectory underscores its rising influence. Across the 2024 and 2025 editions, attendance exceeded 18,000 visitors, while the number of participating artists increased from 200 to 260. More than 1,100 artworks were exhibited over the two years, and the event ranked as the number one trending topic on X during both editions signalling its growing national visibility.

Managing Director and Regional Executive of Ecobank Nigeria, Bolaji Lawal, said the bank’s involvement aligns with its broader pan-African mandate to support enterprise and unlock value across non-traditional sectors.

“As a pan-African banking group, we recognise the transformative power of the creative sector. We are committed to providing platforms that enable African creatives, including visual artists, to access markets, visibility and opportunities locally and internationally,” he said.

Founder of Soto Gallery and Curator of the Fair, Tola Akerele, described the initiative as a movement designed to amplify Nigerian voices.

“The Fair is more than an exhibition; it is a movement to amplify Nigerian voices, celebrate our stories and connect our artists to wider markets across Africa and beyond. ‘Inclusivity’ reflects our determination to widen representation and reshape visibility within the art space,” she said.

President and Chief Executive Officer of AFC, Samaila Zubairu, in a statement noted that the corporation’s continued partnership underscores the commercial potential embedded within Africa’s creative industries.

“Now in our third year of supporting the +234 Art Fair, AFC remains committed to championing platforms that unlock the commercial and cultural value of Africa’s creative industries. The Fair reflects the power of Africa’s young, dynamic talent to drive innovation, enterprise and global cultural influence,” he said.

Beyond the annual Fair, Ecobank Nigeria has reinforced its presence in the creative ecosystem through initiatives such as Adire Lagos, Oja Oge, the Lagos Pop-Up Museum, SME Bazaar and the Design & Build Exhibition, while also operating EPAC Studios a purpose-built hub dedicated to African storytelling across art, culture and lifestyle.