DICON-D7G Moves to Establish Nigeria’s First Military Jetty, Targets 7,000 Jobs

John Shiklam in Kaduna and Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto





The Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON-D7G) is set to establish Nigeria’s first military jetty near Tin Can Island Port, Lagos, as part of efforts to boost local defence production.

The facility is expected to create over 7,000 jobs and strengthen Nigeria’s defence logistics architecture.

The Chief Executive Officer of DICON-D7G, Mr. Osman Chennar, described the project as a “strategic game changer” for indigenous defence production, aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda on defence self-reliance.

The jetty will support the manufacturing of small arms, ammunition, tactical drones, anti-jammer drones, and military vehicles, including 4×4 and 6×6 Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles.

The facility will enhance inbound logistics, reduce cargo turnaround time, and lower transportation costs, key factors in scaling up domestic arms production.

DICON-D7G has already commenced production of DG103 rifles in Kaduna for Nigerian and African markets.

At full capacity, the jetty project is expected to create employment for over 2,000 retired military personnel and 5,000 skilled civilian workers.

A member of the Board of Directors, Major General Mainasara Abdul Masanawa (Rtd), noted that the initiative would reinforce Nigeria’s position as a regional defence manufacturing hub, deepen cooperation with allied African countries, and reduce reliance on foreign sources for defence equipment.

The project aligns with Nigeria’s broader objective of achieving defence industrial self-reliance, reducing foreign exchange expenditure on defence imports, building local technical expertise, stimulating technology transfer, and enhancing national security through sustainable, homegrown solutions. The project is scheduled for official launch in June 2026.

Army Chief Lauds Local Production of Combat Vehicles

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj. Gen. Waidi Shaibu, has described the production of locally manufactured Vanquisher Light Combat Vehicles as a major milestone in strengthening Nigeria’s defence capability.

Speaking at the inauguration of the vehicles in Kaduna, the COAS, represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Army Headquarters, Maj. Gen. Bamidele Alabi, said the initiative demonstrated growing confidence in Nigeria’s indigenous capacity to design and produce mission-ready military hardware tailored to national security needs.

He commended the Kaduna-based Vanquish Industries Limited for its “remarkable ingenuity and technical competence,” noting that the vehicles would significantly enhance mobility, protection, and operational efficiency for troops deployed across diverse terrains.

Shaibu also praised President Tinubu for policies aimed at promoting local production and strengthening indigenous defence manufacturing, stating that the federal government’s commitment to local content in defence production was yielding tangible results.

“This platform is a clear testament to what can be achieved when policy direction aligns with industrial capacity,” he said.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of Vanquish Industries Limited, Mr. Zach Duwa, described the unveiling of the vehicles as a defining moment for both the company and Nigeria’s broader industrial advancement.

Duwa explained that the Vanquisher Light Combat Vehicle was developed around three core principles of protection, mobility, and adaptability to address contemporary security challenges.

“Protection ensures the highest levels of safety and survivability for those who operate it. Mobility guarantees agility and dependable performance across diverse terrains, while adaptability provides a modular platform capable of fulfilling multiple mission roles,” he said.