Convention: APC Maintains Status Quo, Zones Chair, Secretary to N’Central, S’West

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





Barring any last minute change, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has resolved to maintain the current zoning arrangement of its national offices ahead of the March 27-28 National convention.

The party zoned the position of National Chairman to North-central, while National Secretary was zoned to South-west.

THISDAY gathered that the arrangement was part of efforts by the ruling party to ensure a rancour-free convention ahead of the 2027 general election.

Sources within the party told THISDAY that President Bola Tinubu had directed that all the national officers, who had spent two terms, should not re-contest, while those that had spent just one term were given a clean bill.

With that, APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, would most likely be endorsed at the convention. It was also expected that Senator Ajibola Basiru would return as National Secretary.

According to a party source, who pleaded anonymity, the likes of APC National Vice Chairman, Victor Giadom; APC National Vice Chairman, North East, Salihu Mustapha, would not be contesting.

“Those that have spent one term will come back. Those that have spent two terms will not come back. Asiwaju is being careful, he doesn’t want the process to be hijacked,” the source stated.

Another party source also confirmed that Yilwatda would return as the chairman, but wasn’t sure about the fate of Basiru.

“That of chairman has been decided but I am not sure of the secretary because of the issue of staff welfare that happened last December. The matter later got to the president,” he said.

Yilwatda had last Wednesday inaugurated the National Central Coordinating Committee for the ruling party’s National Convention.

The committee was headed by former governor of Katsina State, Hon. Aminu Masari.

The chairman, while speaking at the inauguration, said the convention was not merely a gathering, but an affirmation of democratic values, celebration of internal democracy, and a demonstration to Nigerians that APC remained the most organised, forward-looking, and the most viable political party.

He stated that Masari was bringing into the assignment decades of experience, unquestionable integrity, and a deep understanding of party administration