Catholic Golfers Tee off to Support Mental Health of Priests, Others

Catholic golfers are set to gather at the prestigious Ikeja Golf Club on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, for a special charity golf kitty themed “Swing to Serve with Love.” The event is organised to raise funds for the mental health and wellbeing of Priests, Religious, and Consecrated Persons.

Chairman of the Organising Committee, Mrs. Fatumata Coker, expressed enthusiasm ahead of the event, noting that it promises to be both impactful and inspiring. “We are looking forward to a great event. In the spirit of Lenten charity and solidarity, we welcome all to play and make donations to the St. Kizito Wellness Project,” she pleaded.

The charity initiative is being promoted by Rev. Fr. Michael Olofinlade through the St. Kizito Wellness Project, which focuses on strengthening mental health support systems for clergy and consecrated persons.

Speaking on the significance of the initiative, Rev. Fr. Olofinlade stated: “This golf kitty is more than a game; it is a charity kitty dedicated to promoting robust mental health support for Clergy, Religious and Consecrated Persons.”

Chairman of the Competition Committee, Mrs. Candy Agu, disclosed that the tournament will be played in the Texas Scramble format and will feature a shotgun start, ensuring an engaging and inclusive experience for participants of all skill levels.

“The format for the kitty is Texas Scramble and it will be a shotgun start. Tee-off time is 7:30 a.m. sharp,” she confirmed. No fewer than 100 golfers have already registered to participate, reflecting strong interest and support for the cause.

In a statement signed by the Head of Publicity for the charity event, Peter Osamgbi, it was noted that the charity kitty is open to all, with numerous attractive prizes available to be won.

He further disclosed that Rev. Fr. Michael Olofinlade will autograph a copy of his book for every participant at the event.

The organizers encourage corporate sponsors, parishioners, and well-wishers to support the initiative either by playing or making donations toward the St. Kizito Wellness Project.

At the end of the golf kitty, a talk on mental health, titled: The Challenges of Mental Health on Priests and Religious Today, will be delivered by Dr. Leonard Chukwuka Okonkwo, PhD, FNACP, C.Psychol, a Chartered Psychologist, Hypnotherapist, Psychotherapist, Addiction Treatment Specialist, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, Lagos.

Mrs. Fatumata Coker thanked Ikeja Golf Club for agreeing to play host to this historic charity golf kitty and also Pepsi Cola for seeing the importance of mental health amongst Priest and Religious, by being part of the sponsors.