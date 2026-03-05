Bitget Targets 40% of Tokenised Stock Trading by 2030

Kayode Tokede

Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), said it targeted 40 per cent of tokenized stock trading by 2030.

The company confirmed the global availability of its recently launched mobile app upgrade, which places crypto and traditional financial markets side by side on the homepage, a product evolution that reflects how traders are increasingly moving between asset classes within a single session.

Originally introduced following Bitget’s January rollout of TradFi trading, the updated interface expands access to stock-linked products, Forex (FX), indices, commodities, and precious metals such as gold (XAU) and silver (XAG), all settled in USDT.

With the upgrade now fully deployed, users globally are experiencing a trading environment designed around the convergence of crypto-native and traditional financial markets.

Bitget’s tokenized TradFi thesis is that crypto is changing from its speculative traits to a rising global financial infrastructure. While annual stock trading is estimated at $100–$130 trillion currently, it could reach $160–$200 trillion by 2030, with a significant share of stocks, credit, funds, and commodities shifting onchain as Bitcoin strengthens its role in macro hedge portfolios. The CEO at Bitget, Gracy Chen, “Bitget is building for the trillion dollar migration. As regulation matures and institutions bring products like treasuries onchain, the direction is clear crypto is turning into the settlement layer for everyday finance.”