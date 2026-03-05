Beyond the Headcount: Why Gender Inclusion Must Mean More Than Hiring Women

Ijeoma Ohiaeri

A male friend mentioned it to me last week, almost sheepishly. His Uber app had pinged, the car pulled up, and when a woman stepped out to help with his luggage, he felt a flicker of surprise. Not delight, just surprise.

The same surprise he’d felt months earlier boarding a flight, when the pilot’s voice over the intercom was unmistakably female, or when the flight attendant serving drinks was a man in his fifties who moved through the aisle with the ease of someone who’d been doing this for decades.

These moments should be unremarkable. And yet, they aren’t.

That uncomfortable pause, that split second where his brain had to reconcile what he saw with what he’d unconsciously expected, is the same reflex that quietly shapes workplaces across Nigeria and beyond. It’s the reason a woman in a hard hat still turns heads on a construction site. It’s why the phrase “female engineer” still feels like it needs a qualifier. It’s the unspoken bias that says: certain roles belong to certain people.

And in 2026, as we mark International Women’s Day under the theme “Give to Gain,” it’s time we addressed what that bias is costing us, not just in fairness, but in organisational strength, stakeholder trust, and long-term economic resilience.

The Illusion of Inclusion

Gender inclusion has moved from aspiration to expectation. Globally, communities, regulators, investors, and industry stakeholders are no longer asking if organisations care about gender equality, they’re asking how deeply those commitments run. In the context of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) frameworks, gender diversity has become a litmus test for whether values are embedded or merely performed.

But here’s the uncomfortable truth: many organisations have mistaken representation for inclusion. They’ve hired more women. They’ve updated their headcount statistics. They’ve ticked the box. And then they’ve stopped.

What they haven’t done is examine the invisible architecture that keeps women confined to certain roles. In too many workplaces, women dominate administrative functions while men occupy technical and leadership positions. The bias isn’t explicit, it’s atmospheric. It’s in the assumptions made during recruitment. It’s in the roles deemed “suitable” for women. It’s in the quiet, unexamined belief that leadership is something women can support, but not necessarily embody.

This isn’t inclusion. This is stratification with better PR.

The problem with this approach is that it doesn’t just limit women—it limits the organisation. When talent is filtered through outdated assumptions about gender, companies lose access to the very diversity of thought and experience that drives innovation, improves decision-making, and builds stakeholder confidence.

Give to Gain: What the Theme Really Means

This year’s International Women’s Day theme, “Give to Gain,” cuts to the heart of what real inclusion demands. It’s not charity. It’s not benevolence. It’s strategy.

When organisations give women genuine opportunity (not just roles, but responsibility, visibility, and pathways to leadership) they gain something far more valuable than optics. They gain competence. They gain resilience. They gain the trust of stakeholders who are increasingly unwilling to accept sustainability reports that don’t reflect lived realities.

Because here’s what investors, regulators, and communities have figured out: organisations that cannot build fairness internally will struggle to sustain credibility externally. ESG frameworks don’t start with a glossy annual report. They start with the person sitting at the meeting table, the engineer making safety decisions on-site, the manager trusted to lead. When women are absent from those spaces—or present only in peripheral roles—it signals a failure of governance, not just diversity.

True inclusion, then, is an inside-out proposition. It is built where work happens. It is demonstrated in hiring practices, training investments, safety standards, and leadership accountability. And it is measured not by the number of women on payroll, but by where those women sit, what they do, and whether they are trusted to grow.

A Case Study in Intentional Systems: Segilola Resources Operating Limited

In Nigeria, where women make up just 18% of the formal mining workforce (according to NEITI reports), one company stands as evidence that inclusion—when deliberate—can be embedded across an entire value chain.

Segilola Resources Operating Limited (SROL), Nigeria’s leading exploration and gold mining company, has built something rare in the sector: a workplace where women are not exceptional, but expected. From pit controllers and dump truck drivers to geotechnical engineers, database geologists, mechanics, and mine planners, women at SROL work at every level of operations.

This didn’t happen by accident.

“In Nigeria, there’s a tendency to pigeonhole women into purely traditional roles,” says Longe Olawunmi, a data entry and logistics assistant at SROL. “Working at Segilola has made me realise that I have a unique perspective that brings diversity of ideas and knowledge to the team. I was the first lady to be employed in exploration because my boss saw potential in me. He saw that I had the competencies and skill sets to excel in the role. In my department, now, they call me the Iron Lady because of the way I do my job among men. If you give women opportunities and encourage them, they can perform well.”

For Tosin Atanda, now a pit controller, that access was transformative. Three years ago, she was a waitress. Today, she operates one of the most critical roles in mining operations. The journey wasn’t accidental. SROL deliberately upskilled her, first training her as a dump truck driver, then investing in her development until she could take on the responsibility of pit control.

“Three years ago as a waitress, I never believed I could be here today,” she reflects. “Working at SROL has felt like a dream unfolding because of how much I have grown and how much support they have given me.”

These aren’t stories of women being tolerated in male spaces. They are stories of women being equipped, trusted, and given room to lead.

From Social Issue to Governance Imperative

What SROL has understood (and what many organisations have not) is that gender inclusion is not a social issue that sits adjacent to operations. It is a governance concern that shapes operational risk, competence, and long-term resilience.

Ganiyu Olawunmi, a light vehicle mechanic and founder of Shecanic Auto Garage, puts it plainly: “Inclusion is not just about giving women roles. It is also about trusting women to do the job and allowing them to take ownership of work responsibilities to become more competent.”

This shift in framing matters. When organisations treat inclusion as a matter of governance (not goodwill) they begin to ask different questions. Not Should we hire women? but Where are the gaps in our decision-making because women are absent? Not How do we look more diverse? but How do we build systems that allow talent to thrive, regardless of gender?

SROL’s approach has strengthened internal decision-making, reduced operational risk, and enhanced stakeholder confidence. It has also contributed to a broader cultural shift in how mining is practised and perceived in Nigeria. By creating space for women to thrive in roles historically closed to them, the company has built not just representation, but organisational capacity.

Breaking Stereotypes from the Inside Out

Historically, mining has been associated with physical strength rather than technical expertise. Yet as the industry evolves, skills, data, engineering, and environmental stewardship have become just as vital as physical labour.

Women at SROL are proving the shift in real time.

Tejumade Momoh, Acting Senior Geotechnical Engineer at SROL, explains: “As a geotech engineer, my job is to protect the mine and ensure that we mine to design and protect the environment while making a profit. There aren’t many jobs in geology, and there aren’t many roles for women, so having the opportunity to start at a company where everybody is willing to support growth has been a godsend.”

Momoh’s role is not symbolic. She is making decisions that directly influence safety, productivity, environmental protection, and profitability. Her presence in that role signals something deeper than diversity, it signals competence being rewarded over convention.

This is the kind of internal shift that builds external credibility. When stakeholders see women operating dump trucks, planning mines, managing geological data, and safeguarding operations, they see an organisation that has moved beyond performative gestures to embedded practice.

The Road Ahead

Nigeria’s mining industry still has significant ground to cover in gender representation. But the experiences of women at SROL point to what is possible when inclusion is intentional and structural, not aspirational and symbolic.

They show that ESG credibility cannot be manufactured externally; it must be cultivated internally through consistent actions, fair structures, and genuine opportunity. They demonstrate that when people are trusted, supported, and empowered to do their best work, stakeholder confidence follows naturally.

As ESG expectations continue to evolve, the organisations that will lead are those whose internal realities align with their external declarations. In an industry where trust is hard-earned, building it from within may be the most sustainable strategy of all.

So the next time you’re surprised to see a woman behind the wheel of your Uber, or in the cockpit of your flight, or operating a dump truck at a mine site, pause. Ask yourself: Why was I surprised?

And then ask: What systems in my own workplace are reinforcing that same bias?

Because until the answer is none, the work of inclusion is far from finished.

*Ohiaeri is SROL Corporate Affairs Manager.