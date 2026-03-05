  • Thursday, 5th March, 2026

Arsenal Go Seven Points at the Top After City Held By Forest

Arsenal rode their luck to survive a torrid encounter at Brighton and extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to seven points.

Brighton were the superior side for long periods – but Bukayo Saka’s deflected early strike proved enough to give Mikel Arteta’s side a priceless triumph, especially with Manchester City being held to a 2-2 drawat home by struggling Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal’s night almost began in catastrophic fashion in the opening seconds when goalkeeper David Raya sent a clearance straight to Carlos Baleba, but his attempted chip was weak, allowing Gabriel to retreat and head off the line.

And the Gunners’ luck was in after nine minutes when Saka’s routine shot took a deflection off Baleba and went through the legs of Brighton keeper Bart Verbruggen, who should have done better.

Brighton’s fans, whipped up by head coach Fabian Hurzeler on the sidelines, were infuriated by what they saw as Arsenal’s time-wasting, erupted in fury just before the hour when Raya saved from Georginio Rutter then stayed on the floor clutching his shoulder before getting treatment.

Arsenal were placed under severe pressure and Brighton should have levelled, only for Mats Wieffer to head straight at Raya from point-blank range.

In the end, Brighton ran out of steam to allow Arsenal to close out another very scrappy, but hugely significant, win on a night when Manchester City slipped up.

RESULTS 

Premier League 

Aston Villa 1-4 Chelsea

Brighton 0-1 Arsenal

Fulham 0-1 West Ham

Man City 2-2 Nottingham 

Newcastle 2-1 Man Utd

NPFL

Rivers Utd 3-0 El Kanemi

Copa del Rey

Sociedad 1-0 Ath Bilbao

