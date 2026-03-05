Amstel Malta Signs Asisat Oshoala as Brand Ambassador

Amstel Malta has unveiled Nigerian football icon, Asisat Oshoala, as its new Brand Ambassador.

The announcement comes in March, a month globally recognised for celebrating women. The timing underscores Amstel Malta’s commitment to recognising excellence not only in sport, but in everyday life, aligning perfectly with its brand’s message: Be Your Best.

Widely regarded as “Agba Baller” and Africa’s most decorated female footballer, Oshoala represents a standard of performance built on preparation and consistency. A six-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year and a UEFA Women’s Champions League winner, her journey from Lagos, Nigeria, to the pinnacle of global football embodies resilience, ambition, and an unwavering commitment to growth, values that mirror the Amstel Malta spirit.

Speaking on this new partnership, Francs Obiajulu, Senior Brand Manager, Amstel Malta & Hi-Malt, Nigerian Breweries Plc, said: “Asisat Oshoala embodies the essence of what Amstel Malta stands for. Her achievements are the result of years of discipline, resilience, and belief in her journey. This partnership reflects our confidence in her as a symbol of premium quality, strength of character, and national pride. Together, we will continue to inspire Nigerians everywhere to always Be Your Best.”

Oshoala added: “Being your best is about showing up every day, putting in the work, and staying true to your goals. I am proud to partner with a brand like Amstel Malta that celebrates excellence and encourages people like myself to keep striving for more.”