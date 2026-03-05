128 Boxers Battle for 10 Slots at 2026 C’wealth Games Trials

Kunle Adewale

The Brai Ayonote Boxing Complex at the National Stadium in Surulere has come alive with the sound of gloves and grit. A total of 128 boxers, including four diaspora athletes, are locked in fierce competition, each determined to secure one of the 10 coveted places on Nigeria’s boxing team for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

According to Vivian Azimene, Secretary General of the Nigeria Boxing Federation (NBF), the trials have drawn 101 men and 27 women, their energy and determination infusing the arena with vibrancy.

“Initially, we were supposed to go with three women and three men,” she explained. “But after the visit of the Director General of the National Sports Commission, Bukola Olopade, we’ve been promised five female boxers and five male boxers. In total, 10 athletes will represent Nigeria in boxing.”

Azimene praised the athletes for their spirited performances, noting the presence of diaspora fighters, and expressed confidence that the trials would produce the strongest possible team. “The expectation is to get the best,” she said.

“That’s why we are doing the trial — to give all boxers the opportunity to be part of the team. We will ensure we pick those who will make the country proud.”

For many of the athletes, the trials are more than just competition; they are a chance to prove themselves. One of them, Sharafadeen Fawaz, spoke with emotion: “I’m glad to have the opportunity to participate. This shows the hard work and dedication I’ve put in. My expectation is to make the cut for the national camp and to show Nigeria how committed I am.”

The trials began on Tuesday with preliminary bouts stretching late into the night. Quarter-finals followed yesterday, Wednesday, March 4, while semi-finals are scheduled for today (Thursday, March 5), after medical tests and weigh-ins.

The climax will come on Friday, March 6, with final checks and the championship bouts, wrapped in a carnival atmosphere from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

As the boxers trade punches in Surulere, the stakes could not be higher. For 10 of them, the journey will continue to Glasgow — and the chance to etch their names into Nigeria’s proud boxing history.

Competition spans 10 weight categories — five for men (55kg, 65kg, 70kg, 80kg, 90kg) and five for women (51kg, 57kg, 65kg, 70kg, +70kg).

Nigeria’s boxing pedigree at the Commonwealth Games is strong. At the 2022 Games in Birmingham, the team fielded nine fighters led by captain Abdul-Afeez Osoba, returning home with four medals: one Silver (Elizabeth Osoba) and three Bronzes (Cynthia Ogunsemilore, Jacinta Umunnakwe, Ifeanyi Onyekwere).

Looking ahead, boxing will once again be a featured sport at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, scheduled for July 24 – August 1 at the SEC Centre in Glasgow. Fourteen events will be contested — seven men and seven women’s categories — as part of a wider programme of 10 sports, including athletics, swimming, gymnastics, cycling, netball, bowls, and basketball.